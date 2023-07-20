MatrixSpace Appoints Three Star General to Advisory Board for Strategic Guidance

US Army, Lieutenant General (Retired) Michael Barbero augments international defense and industry engagement

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixSpace announces the addition of Lieutenant General (retired) Michael Barbero to its advisory board, strengthening its engagement within the defense and commercial sector. This follows the recent additions of Lieutenant General (retired) Glenn Spears, US Air Force, and Brigadier General (retired) Robert Hipwell PhD, US Army to its advisory board.

Lieutenant General (retired) Michael Barbero

General Barbero is a career Infantry leader, having served 37 years in the US Army until his retirement in 2013 as a Lieutenant General. His service included 46 months in Iraq over three separate combat tours of duty, commanding large US and NATO organizations, while coordinating complex political-military operations, including working with allies, senior foreign government and coalition leaders.

Today General Barbero works with senior government and business leaders across the globe to develop opportunities for US companies. Among others, he advises multiple organizations including defense awareness leader TCOM L.P. and sits on the Board of Directors of Saab Inc. He is a recognized security expert, testifying before Congress, and has participated in numerous US and international programs to discuss global business and security issues. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy.

Quote from LTG (Ret) Mike Barbero

"MatrixSpace's sensing solution is a game-changing technology for many areas of force protection, with countless military, commercial and public sector applications. It merges the world of battlespace and force protection with Artificial Intelligence to provide a unique, easily deployable capability at a lower cost. I am impressed how this smaller and lightweight system uses ultra-low amounts of power to provide situational awareness and security to users in all environments. I'm delighted to join this accomplished team and help MatrixSpace become the leader in this critical field."

MatrixSpace's mission is to offer real-time AI edge-based sensing with the ability to detect and track multiple types of objects in any situation. Combining industry leading sensing, AI edge processing and RF communication in real-time is a major technology breakthrough that will reinvent business models across multiple vertical market applications, in particular the defense and public safety industry. The recently announced MatrixSpace Radar is the foundational product of this open architecture sensing platform.

Quote from Greg Waters, co-founder and CEO, MatrixSpace

"The opportunity to provide truly innovative solutions to all areas of the military, public sector and commercial enterprises is significant. Bringing General Barbero's expertise to MatrixSpace enables us to better understand and navigate both the strategic and tactical requirements across not only the military but multiple industries. We are thrilled to have him join the team and help translate our AI sensing capabilities into real world solutions for the military's challenges."

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar. We are addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified, and data collected in real-time - no cloud access required. We're building the smallest radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 4D (the size, location, and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. MatrixSpace was a finalist in AUVSI's XCELLENCE Awards 2023 for XCELLENCE in Technology - Enabling Components & Peripherals. www.matrixspace.com.

Disclaimer: We are working through authorization as required by Federal Communications Commission rules. This device will be available for sale when FCC authorization is obtained.

