MatrixSpace Named Active Sensor Winner in U.S. Army Operation Flytrap 4.5, xTechCounter Strike Competition

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixSpace, a leader in portable AI-enabled radar for counter-UAS missions, is the winner in the U.S. Army's xTechCounter Strike competition, part of Operation Flytrap 4.5. MatrixSpace was the only active sensing provider selected among 15 finalists, highlighting the company's breakthrough capabilities in rapidly deployable airspace awareness.

Operation Flytrap is the U.S. Army's key initiative to accelerate innovative, scalable C-UAS technologies through live soldier experimentation, rapid acquisition pathways, and transition to operational units.

MatrixSpace showcased its Expeditionary AI Radar and 360 AI Radar, powered by AiEdge software, demonstrating fast setup, seamless integration into Army FAAD-C2 via the NATO-standard SAPIENT protocol, and real-time situational awareness at the tactical edge.

Four companies were selected overall, each receiving a $350,000 award and placement into the new Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) Marketplace, enabling streamlined procurement by U.S. and NATO partners.

"Operation Flytrap 4.5 gave us a powerful opportunity to show MatrixSpace's tactical advantage," explained Matthew Kling, VP & GM, AI Systems at MatrixSpace. "Our ultra-low SWaP-C radars with AiEdge software integrate effortlessly into existing Army C2 networks and deliver dependable, soldier-ready airspace security."

MatrixSpace radar systems deliver affordable, all-weather, AI-powered detection and classification for airspace, perimeter, and object monitoring, enabling organizations to rapidly establish robust situational awareness in contested environments.

MatrixSpace delivers advanced AI-enabled portable CUAS (counter drone) solutions that operate anywhere and can be rapidly moved. Its compact, ultra-low power radar systems provide persistent detection and classification for airspace, perimeter, and object monitoring in dynamic outdoor environments. www.matrixspace.com.

