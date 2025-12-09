MatrixSpace Launches Portable 360 Radar™ for Rapid, Resilient Counter-Drone Operations Anywhere

Lowest power, portable and affordable low-airspace drone detection

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixSpace, a leader in portable AI-enabled radar for counter-UAS (C-UAS), announces the availability of its revolutionary Portable 360 Radar™.

This rugged, easily transportable radar kit delivers reliable close-airspace awareness with panoramic coverage for rapid-response counter-drone operations, from safe-guarding stadiums and large public gatherings, to border security and battlespaces.

Traditional radar systems are cumbersome, slow to set up and limited in effectiveness for mobile C-UAS deployments, with high-power requirements. Instead, MatrixSpace Portable 360 Radar is the industry's lowest power, most portable and affordable low-airspace drone detection system available.

Unlike other available solutions, the MatrixSpace platform unifies threat awareness across multiple networked Portable 360 Radar systems and other sensors, without compromising local operation. By combining AI edge processing with MatrixSpace AiCloud Enterprise Software, central/remote command centers get an enhanced common operating picture and deep airspace activity analytics to assure public safety.

Major corporations and government agencies have already adopted MatrixSpace Portable 360 Radar, which has excelled in rigorous C-UAS field testing including the U.S. Army's recent xTechCounter Strike competition where it won best active sensor.

"We've already seen the tactical advantage MatrixSpace Portable 360 Radar offers, in some of the most challenging situations possible," explains Matthew Kling, VP & GM, AI Systems at MatrixSpace. "The demand for fast, easy setup of such capable systems is clear, as a wide range of organizations grapple with the reality of critical counter drone solutions."

Key Features and Benefits

Low power, small footprint—a portable radar system easily transported by car that assembles in minutes.

Breakthrough affordability, enabling operators to catch hard-to-detect drones in challenging environments like dense cities and variable terrain.

Resilient AI edge-first architecture powered by sophisticated AI edge processing that continuously improves, assuring decisive operations even in congested environments.

Easy extensibility to MatrixSpace AiCloud — users can deploy one system or one hundred, all working together for enterprise command and control.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace delivers advanced AI-enabled portable C-UAS (counter drone) solutions that operate anywhere and can be rapidly moved. Its compact, ultra-low power radar systems provide persistent detection and classification for airspace, perimeter, and object monitoring in dynamic outdoor environments. www.matrixspace.com.

