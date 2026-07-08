MATSON PUBLISHES 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

HONOLULU, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, which provides an overview of the company's programs and initiatives focused on upholding high ethical standards, reducing environmental impact, and supporting its employees and communities.

A downloadable copy of Matson's 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the company's website at: https://www.matson.com/sustainability.html

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, which includes cargo from other Asia origins, provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Contact:

Keoni Wagner

Matson

510-628-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Matson, Inc.