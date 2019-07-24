Matson To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 7, 2019

HONOLULU, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

A conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT when Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Matson's second quarter results.

Date of Conference Call: Wednesday, August 7, 2019



Scheduled Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT / 10:30 a.m. HST



Participant Toll Free Dial-In #: 1-877-312-5524



International Dial-In #: 1-253-237-1144

The conference call will be broadcast live along with a slide presentation on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 14, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and using the conference number 2587838. The slides and audio webcast of the conference call will be archived for one full quarter on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Long Beach, California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and various types of barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's ocean transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal services, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, warehousing and distribution services, consolidation and freight forwarding services, supply chain management services, and other services. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries: Lee Fishman Matson, Inc. 510.628.4227 lfishman@matson.com News Media inquiries: Keoni Wagner Matson, Inc. 510.628.4534 kwagner@matson.com

