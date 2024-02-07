MATSON TO PARTICIPATE AT STIFEL 2024 TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS CONFERENCE

Matson, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) announced today that Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Stifel 2024 Transportation & Logistics Conference to be held on February 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. 

Matson will provide access to the presentation slides on its website on February 14, 2024.  Access to the slides will be available on www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company
Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services.  Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from ports in Alaska to Asia.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia.  Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

