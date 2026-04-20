Matsui Securities Adopts Broadridge's JASDECPS on SaaS Platform, Transforming Securities Lending Business for Accelerated Growth

Matsui utilizes Broadridge's SaaS to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and meet Japan's emerging market changes

TOKYO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. is transforming its securities lending operations by implementing the JASDEC Processing Solution (JASDECPS) from global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). Leveraging Broadridge's SaaS platform supports Matsui's efforts to increase revenue and enables them to better operate, innovate and grow.

"This integration is crucial for expanding our presence in the securities lending market while leveraging operational efficiencies," said Shinichi Uzawa, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Corporate Division at Matsui Securities. "Our partnership with Broadridge perfectly aligns with our strategic transformation goals, and we are eager to embark on this new chapter."

Building on the successful deployment of Broadridge's post-trade processing platform, Matsui's adoption of JASDECPS marks a significant step towards automating its securities lending processes. This transformation streamlines trade matching using the Pre-Settlement Matching System (PSMS) and automates securities transfers in JASDEC, including Delivery versus Payment (DVP) settlements. By reducing manual intervention, it accelerates the entire process to function in real-time. Matsui is enhancing transaction efficiency with Straight-Through Processing (STP) and aiming to maximize their participation in securities lending markets.

"Broadridge is dedicated to supporting Matsui's strategic vision and growth initiatives," said David Runacres, President of APAC and Senior Country Officer of Japan at Broadridge. "Our SaaS solution, integrated with post-trade processing and JASDECPS, provides an optimal framework for companies to excel in Japan's evolving financial landscape. This partnership milestone enhances automation and agility in a unique market."

Moving to Broadridge's SaaS platform enables rapid deployment, allowing Matsui to reduce the time required to lend out securities to the market and better meet market demands.

Combining global standards with local expertise, Broadridge supports Matsui as a trusted partner in navigating Japan's complex financial sector and is paving a transformative path towards long-term business growth and resilience.

JASDEC, Japan's Central Securities Depository (CSD) for equities, corporate bonds, and investment trust settlements, is set to implement its JASDEC2025 system changes in May 2026 and subsequently go-live with the new changes in 2027. JASDECPS provides comprehensive STP functionality, facilitating firms in meeting these forthcoming standards.

About Matsui Securities

Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. is an online-focused securities firm that provides financial products and services to retail investors via the internet. Our range of products and services includes Japanese and U.S. stocks, forex, investment trusts, futures options, NISA, and iDeCo. Our mission is "Supporting the prosperous lives of customers" and our vision is "Delivering valuable financial products and services to retail investors." Under our corporate slogan, "As a reliable securities broker, we make investment fun and interesting," we are committed to a "reliable" approach to investment while aiming to provide products and services full of ideas that make investing "fun and interesting" through the excitement and enjoyment of the investment experience, helping our customers to discover and grow.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.