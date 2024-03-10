Matsui Securities Adopts Broadridge's Post Trade Solution to Drive Stock Lending Efficiency

The modular cloud-based solution will open new markets and reduce maintenance burden and complexity

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matsui Securities Co., Ltd., one of Japan's top online securities brokers, has selected global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc .'s (NYSE: BR) cloud based SaaS post-trade processing solution to drive operational efficiency in its stock lending business. System integrator Intelligent Wave will develop the front office component and system integration as well as provide project management and overall consultation to Matsui Securities.

"Hitherto, we have operated an internally developed system for stock lending transactions, but as our business has grown it has become bloated, making system maintenance a significant burden," said Shinichi Uzawa, Managing Director, Corporate Division at Matsui Securities. "By adopting Broadridge's post-trade processing solution with its proven global track record, we expect to reduce our maintenance burden and facilitate a far more stable management with much greater operational efficiency."

"We are delighted to work with Matsui Securities and Intelligent Wave to meet their clients' current and future stock lending needs in Japan," said Ian Strudwick, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific at Broadridge. "In today's competitive online securities brokerage market, margin compression means that our clients are looking at new revenue growth opportunities and operating efficiencies. Our modular platform allows them to achieve these goals, quickly and with ease, and provides the flexibility for future expansion of their services locally and globally at scale."

Broadridge delivers global simplification, transformation and innovation across the trade lifecycle through scalable solutions. Broadridge's cloud based post-trade SaaS solution will allow Matsui Securities to process and settle all stock lending and borrowing transactions, manage the corresponding positions, compute required collateral, as well as automatically calculate fees and rebates and manufactured dividends.

About Matsui Securities

Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. is an online-focused securities firm that provides financial products and services to retail investors via the internet. Our range of products and services includes Japanese and U.S. stocks, forex, investment trusts, futures options, NISA, and iDeCo. Our corporate philosophy is "Supporting the prosperous lives of customers" and our corporate objective is "Delivering valuable financial products and services to retail investors." Under our corporate slogan, "As a reliable securities broker, we make investment fun and interesting," we are committed to a "reliable" approach to investment while aiming to provide products and services full of ideas that make investing "fun and interesting" through the excitement and enjoyment of the investment experience, helping our customers to discover and grow.

About Intelligent Wave

Intelligent Wave Inc. is an IT services firm that supports business reliability in sectors including settlement, finance and securities.

We have acquired a high share in the domestic Japanese market through developing, building, and maintaining systems for the financial industry that process large volumes of data accurately and in real time, including building online network gateway systems for settlement systems and stock price information distribution gateway systems for the securities market. We are also significantly expanding our information security business by introducing and disseminating our proprietary internal information security products, as well as advanced solutions from overseas, in the domestic market.

https://www.iwi.co.jp/en/

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

www.broadridge.com

