Matt Bond Has Joined Emmes as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Emmes

03 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

His M&A Background and Experience with Successful Private-Equity-Backed Companies Will Benefit the Company's Growth and Diversification Strategy

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that Matt Bond has become its chief financial officer (CFO).

Continue Reading
Matt Bond
Matt Bond

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Peter Ronco said, "Matt combines a rich set of CFO experiences with a deep understanding of the biopharma and clinical technology solutions space. A seasoned executive with over 30 years of financial leadership experience, he has led the finance function for many successful, private-equity-backed companies in the pharmaceutical services and contract research market segment."

"This is a perfect time to join the company, as we continue to build our reputation with government and biopharma clients and ramp up our presence in new global markets," noted Bond. "I'm able to hit the ground running, because I've worked in this sector for decades and have been successful in generating profitable growth while partnering with great management teams."

Before joining Emmes, Bond was the CFO of Bracket (now Signant Health), a leading technology provider to the drug development market.  There, he led the organization through a period of sustained  growth, including a successful sale of the company to another global, private-equity-backed firm.  Before that, he was a founder and served as CFO of Aptiv Solutions,  a technology-focused CRO. Bond was part of the leadership team that grew the business from a startup to a large multinational organization through the acquisition of more than 10 companies. 

Previously, Bond was executive vice president and CFO of PRA, a global CRO, where he led a successful initial public offering. Earlier in his career, Matt was vice president of finance with Marriott International and a consultant with a leading, global financial consulting firm. He holds a B.S. degree from Wake Forest University.

Ronco said, "We are pleased to have Matt join our team. His hands-on experience with mergers and acquisitions will be a great help as we continue to identify, review and assimilate companies that complement our strengths and accelerate our global growth."

About Emmes

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

SOURCE Emmes

Also from this source

Emmes расширяет платформу Advantage eClinical за счет возможностей телемедицины

Společnost Emmes začleňuje do systému Advantage eClinical funkce zdravotní péče po telefonu

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.