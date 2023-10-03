Matt Bond Has Joined Emmes as Chief Financial Officer

His M&A Background and Experience with Successful Private-Equity-Backed Companies Will Benefit the Company's Growth and Diversification Strategy

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that Matt Bond has become its chief financial officer (CFO).

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Peter Ronco said, "Matt combines a rich set of CFO experiences with a deep understanding of the biopharma and clinical technology solutions space. A seasoned executive with over 30 years of financial leadership experience, he has led the finance function for many successful, private-equity-backed companies in the pharmaceutical services and contract research market segment."

"This is a perfect time to join the company, as we continue to build our reputation with government and biopharma clients and ramp up our presence in new global markets," noted Bond. "I'm able to hit the ground running, because I've worked in this sector for decades and have been successful in generating profitable growth while partnering with great management teams."

Before joining Emmes, Bond was the CFO of Bracket (now Signant Health), a leading technology provider to the drug development market. There, he led the organization through a period of sustained growth, including a successful sale of the company to another global, private-equity-backed firm. Before that, he was a founder and served as CFO of Aptiv Solutions, a technology-focused CRO. Bond was part of the leadership team that grew the business from a startup to a large multinational organization through the acquisition of more than 10 companies.

Previously, Bond was executive vice president and CFO of PRA, a global CRO, where he led a successful initial public offering. Earlier in his career, Matt was vice president of finance with Marriott International and a consultant with a leading, global financial consulting firm. He holds a B.S. degree from Wake Forest University.

Ronco said, "We are pleased to have Matt join our team. His hands-on experience with mergers and acquisitions will be a great help as we continue to identify, review and assimilate companies that complement our strengths and accelerate our global growth."

About Emmes

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

