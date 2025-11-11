Matt D'Angelo Named Executive Vice President of Transportation at Gresham Smith

TSMO Leader To Step into New Role in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm, is pleased to announce that Matt D'Angelo has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) of the firm's Transportation market, effective January 1, 2026. The EVP role has overall leadership responsibility for the strategy and growth of the market and D'Angelo will succeed Kent Black, who will be transitioning out of his current EVP role at the end of the year as part of Gresham Smith's orderly succession process.

Matt D'Angelo

With more than 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, D'Angelo brings a unique blend of technical expertise, strategic leadership and a forward-thinking approach to his new role. Known for his innovative work in applying technology and emerging operational strategies, D'Angelo is a nationally recognized thought leader on the future of mobility.

"Matt has consistently demonstrated a high level of leadership, collaboration and vision throughout his time with Gresham Smith," said Rodney Chester, CEO and board chair of Gresham Smith. "His deep understanding of transportation systems, combined with his ability to inspire teams and champion innovation, make him the ideal leader to guide our Transportation market's strategy and growth into its next chapter."

Since joining Gresham Smith in 2019, D'Angelo has served as the national service line leader for Transportation Systems Management & Operations (TSMO). His leadership has fueled expansion of the market's corridor management practice and geographic growth across the Southeast U.S., positioning Gresham Smith as a trusted partner for state and municipal clients pursuing data-driven, connected infrastructure solutions that elevate safety for all transportation users.

D'Angelo also helps guide the firm's long-term growth strategy, focusing on diversification, digital transformation and talent development. As a member of the Transportation market's leadership team, he has helped chart the group's strategic vision, aligning innovation with client service excellence.

As an active participant in the Flem Smith Mentorship Program, D'Angelo contributes to leadership development across Gresham Smith. Externally, he is a member of the Transportation Research Board (TRB), Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), and ITS America, where he continues to contribute to the advancement of transportation technology and policy.

D'Angelo holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Transportation Systems from the University of Central Florida. He was recognized as an owner at Gresham Smith in 2022 and will continue to be based in the Nashville office.

"Gresham Smith's Transportation team has a legacy of success driven by exceptional talent, passion and purpose," said D'Angelo. "It's a privilege to serve this dedicated group. My focus is on supporting our people's growth, championing innovation to solve client challenges and creating an environment where careers thrive."

Michael Varner will step into the role of TSMO services leader, also effective January 1, 2026.

About Gresham Smith

We are a premier architecture, engineering and consultancy services firm providing a full suite of solutions to private- and public-sector clients. With $355 million in annual gross revenue and 26 offices throughout the United States, we operate across eight strategic sectors: aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment.

Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and repeatedly listed as a "Best Place to Work," we are committed to delivering on our Core Purpose—to plan, design and consult to create healthy and thriving communities—through our brand promise of Genuine Ingenuity.

Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

SOURCE Gresham Smith