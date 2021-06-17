Matt Hillseth and Vince Patriarca Join Federal Equipment Company

Patriarca recently graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree double major in supply chain and business information systems and a minor in economics.

"Really looking forward to growing with the Federal Equipment Company team! They are increasingly focusing on supporting their customers with liquidations, auctions, and other cash-generating opportunities for surplus equipment. I am excited to work with such a well-established team," said Hillseth.

"I couldn't be happier with my choice for a first job out of college. I'm excited to learn from a dynamic team that leads the industry in innovation," said Patriarca.

Before joining Federal Equipment Company, Hillseth served as an operations specialist at Star Industries. He holds a Master of Fine Arts in Sculpture from Claremont Graduate University and a Bachelor of Arts in Fine/Studio Arts, Sculpture from California State University-San Bernadino. He will be establishing Federal Equipment Company's first office in the state of California.

Company President, Adam Covitt, "Matt has profound experience working within our industry. We plan to plug him into our inventory, auction, buying, and selling teams right away. Vince will make an impact immediately as we continue to grow our inventory and auction businesses."

Matt Hillseth can be reached at:

+1 626-501-0246

[email protected]

Vince Patriarca can be reached at:

+1 216-310-5310

[email protected]

Federal Equipment Company is a reliable resource for all processing and packaging equipment needs, with over 60 years of expertise buying and selling used equipment in pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, rubber, and food processing industries. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.

For more information about Federal Equipment Company:

https://fedequip.com/

+1 216-271-3500

[email protected]

