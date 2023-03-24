Matt Maldonado Brings TruLife Distribution to Expo West

The Ex Professional Bodybuilder Flashes His Nutritional Expertise While Representing TruLife Distribution in Anaheim

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a marketing and distribution agency that helps up-and-coming brands in the health and wellness world fast-track their growth, scale their operations, and expand into new markets. Part of this process involves remaining deeply entrenched in the health and wellness industry by creating and cultivating key relationships with retailers, manufacturers, and others movers and shakers within that growing marketplace.

As part of this ongoing networking activity, TruLife rep Matt Maldonado attended Expo West . The popular health and wellness gathering took place in the visually stunning convention center in Anaheim, California, from March 7th through the 11th. The event consisted of educational presentations, additional events, and a trade show. It also created many opportunities for Maldonado to showcase TruLife's potential as a conduit between small-yet-mighty quality health and wellness brands and retailers looking for the best products to offer their customers.

"We work with major retailers all the time," explains TruLife CEO Brian Gould, "As we speak, we're actually preparing to attend an annual ECRM conference at the end of this month. But with Expo West, the goal wasn't to land retail commitments. It was to make connections. That's why we sent Matt."

Matt Maldonado is a recent addition to the TruLife team. The consummate professional made his mark initially through a career as a certified IFBB professional bodybuilder. In 2012, he shifted into the closely-related field of nutrition, where he functioned for the last decade as a sales manager for Max Muscle Sports Nutrition, Europa Sports, Bioreigns, and Rich Piana 5% Nutrition. From there, he joined the TruLife Distribution team, where he hopes to continue helping others maximize their potential and preserve their health by connecting the best supplement brands with the strongest retailers.

"Matt knows his stuff, and he loves to network," says Gould, "We were excited for the chance to have him at Expo West. It created many opportunities that we hope to develop in the future as we continue to look for ways to connect our incredible clients with bigger and better retail opportunities."

