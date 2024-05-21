Matt Mowan Joins Jones Birdsong Insurance Services, a Division of Specialty Program Group LLC, as Vice President of Motorsports Insurance

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Birdsong Insurance Services (Jones Birdsong), a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), and a leader in providing insurance and risk management solutions for the motorsports industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Mowan as Vice President of Motorsports Insurance. Mowan's appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the leadership within the motorsports insurance sector.

Don Birdsong, CEO of Jones Birdsong, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to welcome Matt to our team at Jones Birdsong. His vast experience and expertise in the motorsports insurance field are precisely what we need to continue enhancing our offerings and driving our practice forward."

Previously serving as a Senior Field Underwriter at K&K Insurance Group, Mowan managed a diverse range of specialty motorsports accounts, emphasizing underwriting precision, innovative loss control, and superior customer service. His leadership will be crucial as Jones Birdsong continues to expand its reach and enhance its offerings in the motorsports sector.

Matt Mowan also shared his perspective on joining Jones Birdsong: "I am genuinely enthusiastic about stepping into this role at Jones Birdsong, organization recognized for their leadership in the motorsports insurance space. The opportunity to work with a team that possesses such a profound understanding of complex client needs - often overlooked by others in the industry, is exhilarating. I am committed to upholding and exceeding the high standards of service and expertise that our clients expect from us."

Mowan holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from National College, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He is certified in Great American Custom Loss Control and maintains active Property, Casualty, Health, and Life Insurance licenses in most states.

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Jones Birdsong

Jones Birdsong, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC, specializes in providing customized insurance solutions for the motorsports industry. With a focus on addressing the unique risks and business needs of each client, Jones Birdsong offers a suite of comprehensive products and services backed by a team of seasoned insurance professionals. Learn more about Jones Birdsong and their innovative approach to motorsports insurance by visiting jonesbirdsong.com.

CONTACT:

SPG: Lea Prses

[email protected]

Jones Birdsong: Donald Birdsong

Phone: 952-467-6113

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group