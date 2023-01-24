Matt Servant of Pentair Named President of Water Systems Council Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Servant, Regional Sales Manager at Pentair, has been named President of the Water Systems Council Board of Directors for the 2023-24 term.

Servant has served as the Regional Sales Manager for Pentair's Residential Water Supply/Water Disposal business in the Central U.S. Region since 2019. He has worked for Pentair for over 22 years in various capacities, including engineering, operations, and product management.

Prior to Pentair, Servant worked in strategic business development as well as various product marketing roles. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a B.S. degree in Industrial Technology, and received his M.B.A. degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

WSC Board members for the 2023-24 term include Dan Story, Past President, Grundfos; Mark Heflin, Vice President, Franklin Electric Co., Inc.; Chris Kampf, Treasurer, Amtrol, Inc.; Mark Ball, Milby Company; Scott Burroughs, Mather Pump Service; Stephen Anderson, Merrill Manufacturing Co.; Gerry Duggan, Flexcon Industries; Fred Fann, A.O. Smith Water Systems; Chris Herron, Xylem, Inc.; Richard Mest, Master Water Conditioning Corporation; Julie Storey, Boshart Industries; and Mike Wesdell, Baker Water Systems, a division of Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC.

The Water Systems Council is the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems. WSC is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources. For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

