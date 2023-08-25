Matt Summerell Promoted to Director of Business Development at Harford Mutual Insurance Group

BEL AIR, Md., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group today announced Matt Summerell has been promoted from Southern Regional Business Manager to Director of Business Development. In his new role, Summerell will be responsible for creating and executing Harford Mutual's overall business development strategy. Harford Mutual currently writes business in ten states and Washington, D.C.

Summerell's promotion comes as Clearpath Specialty (formerly ClearPath Mutual), a monoline workers' compensation insurance carrier based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently merged into Harford Mutual Insurance Group. As Director of Business Development, Summerell will also be focused on managing business development efforts, partnerships, and solutions for all regional offices.

"With Matt in the role of Director of Business Development, I'm confident we will continue to grow and build upon our success as a regional carrier of choice," said Jeff Rink, Executive Vice President of Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

Summerell joined Harford Mutual in 2018 and has been integral in driving the company's southern state expansion into South Carolina and Georgia. Harford Mutual's growth in the southern region has increased from $46 million in 2018 to $98 million in 2022. Summerell also oversaw the opening of Harford Mutual's Southern Office in Fort Mill, South Carolina, in 2019.

"I'm looking forward to working with the entire team to grow our books of business, particularly as we expand our workers' compensation offerings," said Summerell. "In this new role, I plan to continue to drive profitable growth and bring new ideas to the business development team."

Summerell has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, having previously served as Senior Territory Manager at Liberty Mutual Insurance and Marketing Manager at Central Mutual Insurance Company.

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Harford Mutual, a Ward's 50® top performing insurance company in 2021 & 2022, ended 2022 with $327 million in direct written premium sold through nearly 450 independent agents in ten states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

