Mattamy announces new homes for sale in historic Angier, North Carolina

Seven floorplans with larger-than-typical homesites now open for sale in Mattamy Homes' Riverfall community in Angier – a growing North Carolina town dubbed the "village of opportunity".

RALEIGH, N.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that new homes are now open for sale at Riverfall, located in historic and charming Angier, North Carolina.

Offering single-family homes, Riverfall sits five minutes from downtown Angier and 22 miles from Raleigh. Construction on Mattamy's first release of quick move-in homes in Riverfall will be completed in June.

Upon completion, Riverfall will include 60 homesites, with many larger than one acre. Home prices begin in the upper $300s.

Riverfall offers seven floorplans to choose from including ranch-style homes, ranging from 2,100 to 3,197 square feet with two to five bedrooms and up to four baths. Available architects choice options include gourmet kitchens, screened porches, first-floor guest suites and private studies — perfect for remote work. Oversized homesites also allow for optional three-car garages.

The larger-than-typical homesites reflect the serene setting in Riverfall and beyond. Community amenities include a pond and ample space for neighborhood gatherings. Vineyards, berry farms and equestrian centers dot the vast stretches of surrounding greenspace in Harnett County.

"Location is everything, and we're excited to provide an advantageous one with Riverfall," says Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "This area is affordable and peaceful, yet it's within easy reach of conveniences and attractions. We know people will appreciate being surrounded by this much natural beauty, while knowing they can still enjoy an easy commute."

Popular recreation spots nearby include:

Jack Marley Park, a 33-acre park featuring a 6.75-acre pond, a .8-mile walking loop, a playground, skatepark, shelter and more

Raven Rock State Park, 4,800 acres of hiking, biking, bridle trails, fishing, paddling and kayaking

Cape Fear River Adventures' tubing and paddling excursions

Angier prides itself on its 19th-century commercial origins and steady growth while hewing to its small-town roots and keeping its rural feel. Angier now calls itself "The Town of Crepe Myrtles" for the distinctive Southern trees planted there in the 1930s. The Crepe Myrtle Festival blossoms downtown each September.

Among several exciting projects on the town's drawing board, Angier Town Park is expected to include baseball fields, tennis and pickleball courts and a splash pad. The proposed park will be just minutes away from Riverfall.

Riverfall boasts unparalleled access to the best of Eastern North Carolina. Just around the corner from NC-55, the community lies 38 miles from Research Triangle Park for an easy commute, or head 32 miles south on NC-210 to Fort Liberty, the nation's largest military installation. The new NC-55 bypass will make that commute even easier.

Nearby major universities include Campbell University, The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, North Carolina State, Duke and more. For Riverfall families, Harnett County Schools are all within an easy six miles from home.

Riverfall joins Mattamy Homes' Providence Creek and Stonebarrow communities in Harnett County.

