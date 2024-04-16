Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay for Sixth Year in a Row

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Tampa & Southwest Florida Division of Mattamy Homes is now six for six – having been named as one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for 2024. This is the sixth year in a row that Mattamy has been recognized as a Best Place to Work list, this year joining 14 other companies in the extra-large companies (100+ employees) category.

Members of the Mattamy team volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity build day in Tampa. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy Homes has been named as one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work for the sixth year in a row. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"We are deeply honored to be recognized again, as it underscores our team's engagement, dedication and commitment to each other, our customers and Mattamy's core values," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "Being recognized six years in a row as a Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay is especially meaningful as it reflects the culture that Mattamy and our team members have built, making us one of the area's top places to work and build a meaningful career."

The Best Places to Work competition identifies the top workplaces in Tampa Bay based on employee feedback through an anonymous survey. In the survey, employees evaluate companies by focusing on elements of the work environment including: team effectiveness, benefits, development, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.

