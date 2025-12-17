Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Completion of its US$475 Million and CAD$350 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation (the "Company" or "Mattamy"), North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, today announced the completion of its offering of US$475 million and CAD$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.

Mattamy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemptions in full of its outstanding US$500 million principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2027 and CAD$250 million principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2028, repay certain borrowings under its revolving credit facilities and pay related fees and expenses.

The notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state of jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations as to the use of proceeds from the offering. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

