Mattamy Launches Four Distinct Neighborhoods, Strengthening Raleigh Market Investment

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, is making a significant investment in the Raleigh area with the launch of four new communities: Bloom, Clarabella, Seagrass Landing and Powell. This expansion reflects Mattamy's commitment to providing thoughtfully designed homes and vibrant neighborhoods in some of central North Carolina's most desirable locations.

Mattamy Homes is making a significant investment in the Raleigh area with the launch of four new communities: Bloom, Clarabella, Seagrass Landing and Powell. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Pictured here is a home in Mattamy's Bloom community. Bloom offers value-priced homes on expansive homesites up to one acre in the growing, semi-rural area of Fuquay-Varina, NC. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"Our strategic growth in Raleigh is about more than building homes, it's about creating communities where families can thrive," said Donna Kemp, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "Each new neighborhood offers something unique, from spacious homesites to innovative amenities, all designed with the needs of today's homebuyers in mind."

Bloom: Spacious Living in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Bloom offers value-priced homes on expansive homesites up to one acre in the growing, semi-rural area of Fuquay-Varina, NC. The community features 138 homes with eight distinctive two-story and ranch-style designs, ranging from 2,007 to 3,431 square feet. Homebuyers can choose from three to six bedrooms and enjoy options like a sunroom, screened porch or gourmet kitchen. Bloom's open-concept layouts and energy-efficient features create a peaceful lifestyle with pricing starting in the mid-$300s. Residents benefit from serene ponds, shared greenspace and quick access to Fuquay-Varina's charming downtown districts, major employers and recreational opportunities.

Explore Bloom's New Home Gallery: 72 Scarlet Sage Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526, 919-899-4148 or [email protected]

Clarabella: Convenient Comfort in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Clarabella is a secluded enclave of just 42 single-family homes in Fuquay-Varina, NC, blending semi-rural serenity with proximity to city amenities. The community offers seven thoughtfully crafted designs, including ranch and two-story floorplans from 2,007 to 3,197 square feet. Homes feature large kitchen islands, open living areas, flex rooms and spacious owner's suites. Architect's Choice Options allow buyers to personalize their space with upgrades like a gourmet kitchen or covered veranda. Pricing starts in the upper-$300s. Clarabella's location provides outstanding access to dining, shopping, entertainment and major employers in Raleigh and Research Triangle Park, while residents enjoy wooded greenscapes and nearby parks.

Explore Clarabella's New Home Gallery: 55 Clarabella Drive, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526, 984-600-6346 or [email protected]

Seagrass Landing: Rural Serenity in Lillington, NC

Seagrass Landing brings ranch-style and two-story single-family homes to Lillington, NC, with half-acre homesites that complement the area's rural surroundings. The intimate neighborhood offers only 87 homesites and seven distinctive floorplans ranging from 1,882 to 3,197 square feet. Energy-efficient homes feature open-concept living spaces, large kitchen islands and flex rooms. Pricing starts in the mid-$300s. Residents enjoy a quiet fishing pond, abundant greenspace and easy access to major thoroughfares for commuting to Raleigh, Fort Bragg and Research Triangle Park. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate proximity to Cape Fear River Adventures, Raven Rock State Park and local parks.

Explore Seagrass Landing's New Home Gallery: 20 Kindness Drive, Lillington, NC 27546, 984-468-6608 or [email protected]

Powell: Townhome Living in Angier, NC

Powell introduces expertly crafted townhomes in the charming town of Angier, NC. The community features several floorplans, including the Vienna, Aurora, Hallie and Valencia, all offering three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and one- or two-car garages. Homes start in the upper-$200s and include open-concept layouts, energy-efficient features and smart technology. Residents have exclusive access to amenities like a pool, cabana, playground and walking trail. Powell's location provides seamless connectivity to Raleigh and nearby employment centers, with abundant shopping, dining and recreation options just minutes away. Angier's vibrant calendar of family-friendly events and proximity to parks and golf courses make Powell an attractive choice for homebuyers seeking affordability and convenience.

Explore Powell's New Home Gallery: 11 Ara Court, Angier, NC 27501, 984-367-4554 or [email protected]

Mattamy Homes' expansion in Raleigh underscores its dedication to building communities that offer quality, comfort and lasting value. With homes designed for a range of lifestyles and budgets, Mattamy invites homebuyers to discover their dream home in one of these four new neighborhoods.

For more information about our up-and-coming communities in the Triangle, visit www.mattamyhomes.com/raleigh.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited