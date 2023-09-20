Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of Bloomingdale Townes in Brandon, Florida

Three new model townhomes showcasing the Mattamy difference in quality and features are now open

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, is excited to announce the grand opening of the company's newest community and three new model townhomes at Bloomingdale Townes in Brandon, Florida.

Bloomingdale Townes is located just off Bell Shoals and Knowles roads, offering gated access.

All floorplans at the new Mattamy Homes community of Bloomingdale Townes will feature spacious, stylish interiors and open-concept living spaces. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Model homes similar to what will be available at the newest Mattamy Homes community of Bloomingdale Townes. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Visitors to the three new fully decorated model homes will experience the townhomes' spacious, open floorplans and designer features. Four available floorplans range from 1,667 to 2,586 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two, 2 ½, or three baths. The townhomes also feature one- to two-car garages with two-car driveways.

All Bloomingdale Townes floorplans include:

Spacious, stylish interiors with abundant natural light

Distinctive modern exterior architecture

Open-concept living areas boasting a designer-coordinated kitchen, dining area and a Great Room

Covered screened lanai and loft

Owner's suites with ensuite baths and walk-in closets

Florida Green Building Coalition Certification

Quick move-in townhomes are available now, with base pricing starting from the mid $300s.

"We're thrilled to open our doors at Bloomingdale Townes for new homebuyers, with stunning townhome models that feature world-class designs," said Kathleen Dec, Director of Marketing for the homebuilder's Tampa and Southwest Florida division. "Our guests will experience the Mattamy difference in quality and features and the way these spacious townhomes offer the benefits of townhome living, yet with the feel of a single-family home."

Bloomingdale Townes includes lawn maintenance and no CDD fees. Resident-exclusive amenities will open this fall and will include a resort-style pool with a sundeck, a covered cabana and a shaded terrace.

As for the new models, Dec pointed out: "Visitors get a taste of the lifestyle in this gem of a location in this vibrant area."

Brandon's highly desirable location offers residents:

Walking distance to popular shopping, dining and services

Excellent proximity to shops, stores and recreation

A vast array of businesses, services, dining and entertainment choices along the miles-long State Road 60 regional shopping corridor, which includes Brandon Mall

Major highways and interstates, such as State Road 60, U.S. Route 301, Selmon Expressway and Interstate 75, are all nearby. The major thoroughfares provide easy access to downtown Tampa, Riverview, Sarasota and Orlando and to sporting events, golf courses, parks, trails, nature preserves, the Alafia River and numerous other attractions. Commuters enjoy an easy drive.

Students are served by the Hillsborough County Public Schools including Brooker Elementary, Burns Middle School and Bloomingdale High School, within two to three miles of the community.

Bloomingdale Townes is open daily with tours of the three new townhome models available now. The New Home Gallery is located at 1058 Golden Willow Court, Brandon, Florida, 33511.

Interested parties are encouraged to join the interest list at https://mattamyhomes.com/florida/tampa/brandon/bloomingdale-townes and visit the model homes.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets—Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida—and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

