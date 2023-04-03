Mattamy Homes announces grand opening of Tucson's newest community, Westbridge at Silverbell

The New Home Gallery is open seven days a week.

Monday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Westbridge at Silverbell offers six Mattamy Homes floorplan designs with between 1,735 and 2,718 square feet of living area.

Two model homes are available for viewing:

The Ginger , a one-story with three beds, two baths and a two-car garage

, a one-story with three beds, two baths and a two-car garage The Sienna, a two-story with four beds and three baths and a two-car garage

A third model, the Copper, is available to view virtually. The Copper is a two-bed, two-bath floorplan with a two-car garage.

All floorplans are ENERGY STAR® certified and offer ecobee smart thermostats for maximum energy efficiency.

Architect's Choice Options for these homes will be extensive, with available options varying per plan. The options include:

flex rooms

additional bedrooms

gourmet kitchens

walk-in shower in owner's suite bathrooms

12-foot sliding glass doors and many more

Pricing will start in the mid-$300s, with quick move-in homes available as early as May 2023.

All six floorplans are also available in four different exterior styles — Midcentury Modern, Ranch, Spanish and Desert Modern — to uniquely complement the streetscapes and natural desert surroundings of the neighborhood.

With 27 total acres and only 106 homesites, there is plenty of space to breathe in the clean desert air and drink in the amazing views of Sentinel Peak and the Tucson Mountains.

"We're excited to announce the grand opening of Westbridge at Silverbell and welcome everyone to visit," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "This neighborhood demonstrates how Mattamy Homes designs neighborhoods to seamlessly complement their natural surroundings. Each of our floorplans offer abundant natural light and gracious space, creating comfortable and inspiring living spaces that are ideal for gatherings."

Westbridge at Silverbell is in a prime location for exploring all the attractions of Tucson's Westside district and beyond. The community is situated between the University of Arizona and Pima Community College campuses.

It's also adjacent to Tucson Mountain Park, with 20,000 acres of camping, hiking, biking and equestrian opportunities. There are picnic areas with grills, historic sites and approximately 62 miles of trails with breathtaking views. There's also an observation area and interpretive exhibits center at Gates Pass Overlook.

Despite its proximity to mountain vistas, Westbridge at Silverbell is just a few miles to downtown Tucson. From this spot, a lively range of cuisine, shopping, arts, entertainment and nightlife is close at hand.

Interstates 10 and 19 are also nearby, facilitating access to anywhere residents would like to explore in Tucson or beyond.

For further information on Mattamy's Westbridge at Silverbell community, visit our website or contact Noël Kurtz, Marketing Manager for Mattamy's Tucson Division at [email protected].

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Westbridge at Silverbell

Westbridge at Silverbell is a 27-acre neighborhood of 106 homesites in the Westside district of Tucson, Arizona. It is adjacent to the 20,000-acre Tucson Mountain Park, a favorite destination for hiking, biking, equestrian and camping activity. Westbridge at Silverbell is near Interstate 10, with easy access to downtown Tucson.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited