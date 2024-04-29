Mattamy Homes Awarded for Excellence in Two 2024 Parade of Homes Competitions

Five home designs from Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida communities named winners

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has been recognized with five top awards for exceptional model homes in Parade of Homes events held by two homebuilding industry associations in the Tampa and Manatee/Sarasota areas.

The Sandstone model at Mattamy's Brightmore community at Wellen Park (Venice, FL) won the Best Overall - Single Family Home category. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The Ormond model at Mattamy's Volanti community in Wesley Chapel, FL won the Grand Award. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The kitchen from the Champagne model at Mattamy's Brightmore community in Wellen Park (Venice, FL). (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The Parade of Homes honors were awarded to Mattamy Homes' Tampa & Southwest Florida Division by the Tampa Bay Builders Association and the Suncoast Builders Association for architectural innovation and design excellence. This year, these two events showcased 167 homes from 37 distinguished homebuilders participating in the competitions.

Five Mattamy model homes were recognized amongst industry peers in various award categories, including two "Best Overall" awards, two "Grand Award" titles and a Silver Award for creative and innovative home designs for these models:

Champagne at Brightmore at Wellen Park in Venice, FL

Best Overall – Multi-Family 4 Units or Less (category 5)

This paired villa, nestled within the vibrant 55+ lifestyle community of Brightmore, was designed for the wants and needs of today's active adult homebuyer. This plan offers 1,754 square feet in an abundant open-concept space filled with natural light. Designed to make the most of special gatherings, the integrated Great Room, dining area and chef-inspired kitchen have designer-coordinated style. The floorplan also includes a flex room for added versatility. Seven decorated model homes opened in January 2024 at Brightmore.

Sandstone at Brightmore at Wellen Park in Venice, FL

Best Overall – Single-Family Homes (category 13)

Situated within the same dynamic 55+ community, this 1,916 square foot single-family home boasts a grand, thoughtfully designed living space with an island kitchen that overlooks the dining area and Great Room. The airy, light-filled rooms flow seamlessly and open to the spacious covered lanai. The owner's suite is a serene private retreat and features a spa-inspired bath oasis. The flex room at the front of the home offers homebuyers a variety of living options.

Ormond at Volanti in Wesley Chapel, FL

Grand Award ($400,000 - $449,000 category)

This two-story townhome, spanning 1,888 square feet, epitomizes modern living and functionality with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The spacious kitchen, with generous cabinet space and an island breakfast bar, overlooks the dining room and Great Room, which are filled with natural light from the adjoining covered lanai. The second floor includes the spacious owner's suite and bath, two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a roomy loft.

Oceana at Timberdale at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel, FL

Grand Award ($300,000 - $349,000 category)

With 1,507 square feet, two bedrooms and two baths, the paired villa offers low-maintenance living with the feel and roominess of a single-family home. The large Great Room, filled with natural light, adjoins the kitchen, which includes an expansive island and overlooks the dining area. The flex room can be optioned into a study for a home office or formal dining area. The owner's suite is tucked towards the back of the home for added privacy.

Sebring at Bloomingdale Townes in Brandon, FL

Silver Award ($350,000 - $399,000 category)

Spanning 2,230 square feet, this 2-story townhome presents a versatile living space ideal for daily living or entertaining. The main floor features a large, open-concept kitchen, dining area, and Great Room, seamlessly connected to the covered lanai. With three bedrooms, including a private owner's suite and a spacious loft offering additional living space, the home caters to the diverse needs of modern homebuyers.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by two of the nation's most prestigious homebuilder associations," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "It's truly an honor to receive these awards, all of which reflect our teams' commitment to building the highest quality homes that are designed for the evolving needs and desires of today's homebuyers."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets, including Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Southeast Florida and Orlando, where its U.S. head office is located. In Canada, Mattamy communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

