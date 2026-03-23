Mattamy Homes Begins Development on Lake Highlands Village in Dallas, TX

Planned neighborhood will feature 85 townhome sites, private garages, a central park, a dog park and walking trails next to shops and restaurants

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, has broken ground on Lake Highlands Village, a planned gated townhome neighborhood in the Lake Highlands area of northeast Dallas, Texas.

Lake Highlands Village will include 85 townhomes, with Mattamy serving as the exclusive builder.

Mattamy Homes has broken ground on Lake Highlands Village, a planned gated townhome neighborhood in the Lake Highlands area of northeast Dallas, TX. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Lake Highlands Village will include 85 townhomes, with Mattamy Homes serving as the exclusive builder. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Residents of Lake Highlands Village will be able to enjoy amenities designed for everyday living, including a central park, a dog park and walking trails. Located within the Lake Highlands area of northeast Dallas, the gated neighborhood sits adjacent to approximately 170,000 square feet of nearby retail and restaurants, offering easy access to dining, shopping and everyday conveniences.

The community also benefits from improved regional connectivity following the recent completion of the reconstructed Skillman Street and I-635 interchange, a long-anticipated infrastructure project that enhances traffic flow, safety and access throughout Lake Highlands and the greater northeast Dallas area.

"Lake Highlands is one of Dallas' most beloved neighborhoods because it offers that suburbia-inside-the-city feel with strong schools, parks and quick access to the places people need to be," said John Kuntz, President of Mattamy's Dallas Division. "With Lake Highlands Village, we're bringing a gated townhome community to a location that is already vibrant and connected. It's a great fit for buyers who want space, convenience and a neighborhood they can be proud of."

Homes in Lake Highlands Village are planned as approximately 2,000-square-foot townhomes in a three-story format with private garages.

Lake Highlands is widely recognized as a family-friendly area with a long-standing neighborhood identity. Officially established in 1946, the broader Lake Highlands area encompasses more than 40 distinct neighborhoods and offers a blend of suburban comfort and city convenience. Homes in Lake Highlands Village are expected to be served by Richardson Independent School District, a well-established public school system that serves much of Lake Highlands and is known for its broad academic offerings across elementary, middle and high school campuses.

Residents are near outdoor destinations including White Rock Lake, approximately five miles away, and White Rock Creek, about two miles away, along with local walking trails and greenspace.

The area is also close to major employers and institutions across technology, health care and insurance, as well as higher education options including Southern Methodist University and Dallas College's Richland Campus.

Lake Highlands Village is expected to launch sales in June 2027, with closings anticipated as early as September 2027.

For more information about Mattamy's communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, visit www.mattamyhomes.com/dallas.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited