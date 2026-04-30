Mattamy Homes Opens Decorated Models at The Bridges at Preston Crossings in Gunter, TX

Professional décor highlights two of Mattamy's eight new home designs now selling in the quiet, upscale golf course setting

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Decorated models are now open at The Bridges at Preston Crossings, a resort-style community in Gunter, Texas. Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, is excited to add its carefully crafted homes to the golf course setting.

Homebuyers seeking a laid-back atmosphere in the upscale community are invited to tour the new Buchanan and Livingston models. Their professional décor highlights Mattamy's six other available floorplans.

Two decorated models, including the Buchanan (pictured here), are now open at The Bridges at Preston Crossings, a resort-style community in Gunter, Texas, built by Mattamy Homes. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"We're eager to show off our two model homes and their stunning interior designs," said John Kuntz, President of Mattamy Homes' Dallas Division. "We're especially excited to offer our new homes in such a prized area and with remarkably affordable pricing in this golf course community."

The single-story Buchanan features an open-concept design with a vaulted 15-foot ceiling in the Great Room, the centerpiece living area. The 1,800-square-foot home provides three bedrooms and two baths. Plan options include a fireplace, a covered patio and a European kitchen.

The Livingston's four-bedroom, two-bath floorplan ranges from 2,530 to 2,568 square feet. Customizable options include adding a fifth bedroom and a third bath, a fireplace, covered patio and the choice of a chef's kitchen, gourmet or European kitchen. The first floor also offers a flex room.

The Livingston's soaring two-story ceiling adds a sense of openness to the wide-open Great Room. A loft also opens to the home's main living space.

Mattamy's other designs at The Bridges at Preston Crossings range from 1,994 square feet with four bedrooms and two baths up to 2,919 square feet with options for six bedrooms and four baths. Prices start from the low-$300s in the highly desirable, fast-growing area.

The community features 50‑foot homesites that strike a balance between everyday livability and long-term value. Homeowners enjoy the comfort and convenience — without the added upkeep — while taking in the beauty of the rolling hills.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, a tennis court and walking trails.

The Bridges Golf Club winds through The Bridges at Preston Crossings. Homeowners are welcome to join the country club, whose membership fees include access to the championship 18-hole course, a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center and bar and grill. The adjacent equestrian center adds another touch of sophistication.

The prime location also provides excellent access to Gunter, a charming small town known for its farms, wineries and neighborly shops and restaurants.

The Bridges at Preston Crossings sits within five minutes of State Highway 289 and Interstate 75 for easy access to Frisco, Celina, McKinney and Sherman, with an endless array of shopping, dining and recreational choices. A Dallas North Tollway extension, with an expected completion in 2027, will make commutes to Dallas's 21 Fortune 500 companies even more convenient.

A-rated Gunter ISD schools are also just a few minutes from home. The schools are consistently recognized for strong academics, athletics and a supportive school community.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited