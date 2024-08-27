Mattamy Homes Breaks Ground on First Residential Neighborhood in Palm City's Newfield Master-Planned Community

Home sales at Rosette Park are slated to begin this fall

PALM CITY, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, recently broke ground on the highly anticipated Rosette Park, the first residential neighborhood in its Newfield master-planned community in Palm City, Florida.

Newfield's introductory village, Rosette Park and future residential neighborhoods will feature a Traditional Neighborhood Design (TND), which emphasizes walkable neighborhoods, integrating a variety of home types, commercial, retail, and recreational spaces. This approach creates a sense of place, encouraging an outward focus on social interactions through connected, pedestrian-friendly streets where everything is convenient and thoughtfully aligned just steps from your front door.

The Rosette Park welcome center, 15 model homes and several quick move-in homes are currently under construction. The welcome center and model homes are slated for completion this fall when sales are expected to begin, and the first homes will be available for move-in later this year.

"It's been an exciting year for Newfield as we've made significant strides forward," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. We've opened KC Trails, partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Martin County to plant the first harvest at Newfield Farm, and launched a series of events, including The Market at Newfield Farm. And we're just getting started. We are excited to share this latest milestone with the community as we move closer to welcoming the first residents to Rosette Park later this year."

Priced from the $400,000s, Rosette Park will include a total of 1,000 homes, including three-bedroom, two and one-half bath townhomes from 1,800+ square feet; three-bedroom, two and one-half bath twin villas ranging from 1,900 to 2,300 square feet; and a variety of single-family homes ranging from 1,900 to 4,000 square feet. Single-family homes will include two to four bedrooms, two and one-half to four and one-half baths, and either a two- or three-car garage. The community will include a variety of thoughtfully planned amenities, such as parks, green spaces, gathering areas, along with access to the expanding KC Trails, growing Farm amenities, and team sports fields—all designed to enhance community living and create inviting outdoor spaces.

Newfield's Traditional Neighborhood Design will integrate connectivity, conservation, and sustainability—offering the vibrant, walkable lifestyle of a quaint city while preserving the close-knit charm of a small-town suburb. Nestled within an extensive area of protected land, it supports wildlife and provides residents with immersive, nature-oriented experiences.

Future Newfield residents will enjoy inviting front porches and garages neatly tucked away in the back of homes, all nestled in a community with a walkable Main Street, public parks, town greens, village squares, and additional spaces for recreation. The community's overall design gives an intimate village feel while encouraging physical activity. Its many paths and trails will connect residents to their neighbors, amenities throughout the community, and the upcoming Village Center in just minutes.

Mattamy Homes has stayed true to the original vision for Newfield, which was conceived and introduced by Knight Kiplinger, whose family owned the vast expanse of land in Martin County for more than four decades.

"We are faithfully executing the vision in fulfilling the plans developed by Knight, which exemplifies Martin County's small-town charm," Grosswald added.

Conservation and sustainability are pillars of Newfield. The community has earned widespread public support for its permanent protection of 70% of the total 3,400-acre property, which includes pasture, wetlands, forests, and lakes. Newfield features KC Trails, a vast network of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding – which includes about 450, wildlife-rich acres designated as the Kiplinger Conservancy—the future home to Martin County's first-ever gopher tortoise preserve.

Additionally, Newfield Farm – managed by Agmenity and helmed by Lead Farm Manager and Farm Educator Andrew Gerren – will span more than 100 acres and incorporate sustainable farming practices to produce year-round access to fresh, nutrient-dense foods. The farm will serve as a dynamic community resource for farm-based experiences, educational programs, communal gardens, and a multitude of events.

In addition to Rosette Park, Newfield will eventually include additional neighborhoods and a vibrant main street, which will serve as the town center, along with retail, restaurants, small-scale offices, recreational amenities, and ten miles of trails. Once complete, Newfield will bring 4,000 new homes to Martin County.

For more information, call (772) 207-1772 or sign up for community updates.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

