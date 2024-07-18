Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community in Surprise, AZ

The new community offers something for everyone, with 11 floorplans ranging from 1,868 to 3,324 square feet. At the Grand Opening, quick move-in homes will be available for sale, offering buyers faster move-in times. New home prices start in the $450,000s.

The ENERY STAR-certified homes, with three-car garages and airy nine-foot ceilings, include Whirlpool kitchen appliances and Amazon Alexa voice services, granite kitchen countertops, 18 x 18 ceramic tile, and eight-foot insulated garage doors.

Miravida's amenities include pocket parks, open green spaces, playgrounds, covered gathering areas, and walking and biking paths. The community also includes two pickleball courts – the hottest-growing sport in the country.

The community sits within minutes of everything any homeowner would ever want or need. Just four miles from US 60 and five miles from Loop 303, Miravida boasts access to anywhere in the Valley, including a variety of retail hubs. Those include Lake Pleasant Towne Center, with marquee retailers in Peoria, and the Village at Prasada's popular shops and eateries in Surprise.

Sports play a big part of the Surprise lifestyle. The community is situated just 11 miles from Surprise Stadium, home to Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers during the Cactus League Spring Training, and golf courses and parks envelop Miravida as well.

Loop 303 offers a wealth of employment centers within close proximity, including the TSMC factory, and a number of major healthcare, technology, industrial and financial service employers.

Miravida's schoolchildren are eligible to attend a number of nearby schools including those within the Dysart Unified School District and top-rated Charter Schools within the area.

"Miravida is absolutely worth celebrating. We're especially excited about this Grand Opening because of the new community's family-friendly amenities, mix of brand-new floorplans, and stellar location, all just minutes from the best that Phoenix has to offer," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Of course, none of this comes as a surprise to Mattamy since the company has built its reputation—and high-quality homes—in highly desirable places like Surprise. We're looking forward to seeing you there."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

