Mattamy Homes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at Arbor Chase in Clover, SC

The early-October event provided attendees an opportunity to learn more about the welcoming community of just 159 townhomes in Clover, South Carolina, part of the greater Charlotte metropolitan area. Mattamy also treated guests to a complimentary lunch, gift bags and a random drawing for gift cards, as they toured three model townhomes, including the Amira , Briana and Sierra .

Mattamy New Home Counselors provided detailed information about Arbor Chase, and a Mattamy Homes Funding representative shared financing incentives for the townhomes. The townhomes are priced from the upper $200s.

Arbor Chase provides a low-maintenance lifestyle in a small town that boasts quiet charm, natural beauty and a lower-than-average cost of living. The modern, award-winning townhome designs, ranging from 1,704 to 1,785 sq. ft., include three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-2 car garages.

Floorplan highlights and features include open living spaces, spacious kitchens, luxurious primary suites, versatile lofts, inviting back patios and other stylish finishes.

With amenities including a community pool and cabana, dog park, playground, walking trail, greenspace and included lawn care, Arbor Chase offers a prime location with easy proximity to Charlotte.

"The ceremony marks our commitment to support today's homebuyers with affordably priced, high-quality townhomes in this growing market," said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Charlotte Division.

The community lies within 20 minutes of Charlotte, Rock Hill and Gastonia, where major employment sectors include finance, health care, manufacturing, retail, energy and technology.

Major thoroughfares, including U.S. Route 321 and North Carolina State Highway 49/South Tryon Street, offer excellent access to Rivergate Shopping Center, which features a Target, Best Buy and Home Depot. Top-rated medical facilities, a wide variety of dining, entertainment, and recreation opportunities are all nearby. Popular outdoor destinations include Lake Wylie for boating and fishing, Kings Mountain National Military Park for history buffs and Crowders Mountain State Park which offers rock climbing, picnicking, hiking and more. Highly rated local schools serve families in the community.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

