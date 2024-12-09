Mattamy Homes expands reach with new community in San Tan Valley, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, is excited to announce the purchase of our next large-scale planned community, Rosewood Heights, spanning 118 acres planned for 443 homesites along the Hunt Highway Corridor in San Tan Valley, Arizona. The deal closed on Friday for a purchase price of $18 million.

This new community will be Mattamy's newest sizable acquisition to be developed and built solely by the builder, offering a variety of floorplans across three distinct home collections and master planned-caliber amenities for residents, making it an attractive destination for homebuyers.

Located in the heart of San Tan Valley, Rosewood Heights will offer single-story and two-story homes in 35', 40', and 50' widths, with an average depth of 120'. These homes will showcase Mattamy's newly designed floorplans, which have been well-received across the Valley for their thoughtful and open floorplans, ample use of natural light, flexible architectural options and distinctive community design.

Beyond the homes themselves, Rosewood Heights will feature a high-level of amenities, exclusive to its residents, including a resort-style outdoor pool area, social gathering spots, pickleball courts, grass areas and play parks for all ages. With walking paths and gathering areas scattered throughout the community, residents will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach in the San Tan Valley with Rosewood Heights," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "We have seen incredible success in this region already, and we look forward to continuing to provide homebuyers with Mattamy's high quality homes, thoughtful floorplans and outdoor amenities, now in a new community."

One of the most desirable aspects of Rosewood Heights is its diverse mix of single-family home designs, which will attract a wide range of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to move-up families and empty nesters. With its prime location in the highest producing submarket in the Phoenix metropolitan area, Rosewood Heights is sure to be a sought-after community for those looking to buy a new home.

In addition to its carefully crafted designs and amenities, Mattamy Homes is committed to providing energy-efficient and quality-built homes. Rosewood Heights homes will qualify for ENERGY STAR 3.2 certification and will feature tankless water heaters, ENERGY STAR appliances, WaterSense low-flow fixtures, sealed insulated ducts, Ecobee Smart Thermostats, dual pane low-E vinyl framed windows as well as third-party energy inspections and testing. Homeowners can rest assured that their homes are built with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our homes and make them as energy efficient as possible," says Barrineau. "Our homeowners can feel good knowing that their homes not only look great but also perform at a high level while helping to save them money on utility bills."

Rosewood Heights will join Mattamy's actively selling communities Empire Pointe, Pinnacle at San Tan Heights and Landmarke in the East Valley, as well as Bella Vista Farms, arriving in 2025. Sales for Rosewood Heights are expected to begin in early 2026, with home closings anticipated for the Spring 2026.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

