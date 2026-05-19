Mattamy Homes Expands Southwest Valley Presence with New Land Acquisition in Avondale, Arizona

70-lot community to deliver new homes within the Del Rio Ranch master-planned community

PHOENIX, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has invested $6.37 million to acquire 70 homesites in Avondale, Arizona, expanding its presence in Phoenix's fast-growing Southwest Valley and bringing more homeownership opportunities to the area. The deal closed on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The new neighborhood will be part of the Del Rio Ranch master-planned community, an established area with easy access to major roads, job centers and everyday amenities across the West Valley.

Mattamy Homes has invested $6.37 million to acquire 70 homesites in Avondale, Arizona, expanding its presence in Phoenix’s fast-growing Southwest Valley and bringing more homeownership opportunities to the area. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The new neighborhood will be part of the Del Rio Ranch master-planned community, an established area with easy access to major roads, job centers and everyday amenities across the West Valley. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

This investment adds to Mattamy's growing presence in the Southwest Valley, alongside nearby communities including White Tank Vistas, Las Ventanas, Tyler Ranch and Baker Farms.

"Phoenix's Southwest Valley continues to be one of the most in-demand areas for homebuyers, and this investment allows us to expand in a location that offers strong connectivity and everyday convenience," said Matthew Arneson, Vice President of Land Acquisition and Development for Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "This community builds on the momentum we're seeing across our Southwest Valley portfolio, giving more buyers the opportunity to find a home that works for them, whether they're buying their first home, need more space or are relocating to be closer to family."

The Del Rio Ranch neighborhood will include six single-family floorplans, with five single-story and one two-story design, ranging from about 1,580 to 2,918 square feet. Homes will offer two-car garages, with select homes offering three-car garages, giving buyers flexibility for how they live, work and store what matters most.

Residents will have access to a range of amenities within Del Rio Ranch, including:

A walking trail with exercise stations

A centrally located park with basketball and volleyball courts

Open green space for recreation

Tot lots and play areas

Ramadas and BBQ areas

Located just two miles from Interstate 10, the community also offers convenient access to Loop 101, Loop 202 and Loop 303, making it easy to get to job centers across the region. The site is also close to an upcoming retail and services center, Phoenix Raceway and a wide variety of dining, shopping and entertainment options.

Families will be served by the Littleton Elementary School District and Tolleson Union High School District, with assigned schools including Collier Elementary School and La Joya Community High School. Residents also have access to additional school options through Arizona's open enrollment policy, including nearby charter and private schools. A new high school within the Tolleson Union High School District is currently under construction less than two miles from Del Rio Ranch.

The new Mattamy neighborhood is anticipated to open in Summer 2027.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 48 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited