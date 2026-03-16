Mattamy Homes Expands Tucson Footprint with Two New Land Acquisitions

TUCSON, Ariz., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, has closed two land deals in the greater Tucson area, expanding its presence in key growth submarkets. The acquisitions include phase two of Mountain View Ranch in the Vail area and Stone House in the Town of Sahuarita, Arizona.

Mattamy closed on phase two of Mountain View Ranch on Feb. 18, 2026, adding 54 homesites to the existing community of 50 homesites in the Vail area. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy closed on the Stone House community on Feb. 23, 2026, marking the company’s entrance into Sahuarita. The gated community will include 44 oversized homesites, each approximately half an acre, with uniquely designed and graded lots. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"These land purchases reflect our confidence in the Tucson market and our focus on buyers who are looking for more space, flexibility and quality," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "Both communities allow us to build on our momentum in the region while offering thoughtfully designed homes in locations where move-up options are limited."

Mountain View Ranch

Mattamy closed on phase two of Mountain View Ranch on February 18, 2026, adding 54 homesites to the existing community of 50 homesites in the Vail area.

Mattamy is actively selling in Mountain View Ranch, with the new homesites expected to be available for sale in April 2026.

Known for its near one-acre homesites, natural desert surroundings and rolling streetscape, the community expansion will introduce a new single-story floorplan, the Burgundy, offering flexible layouts designed to meet a wide range of homeowner needs.

Stone House

Mattamy closed on the Stone House community on February 23, 2026, marking the company's entry into the growing submarket south of Tucson in the Town of Sahuarita. The gated community will include 44 oversized homesites, each approximately half an acre, with uniquely designed and graded lots.

Stone House will feature single-story homes with flexible bedroom layouts, large garages and built-in storage. The community is designed for buyers seeking more space and customization without entering an age-restricted or large master-planned development.

Four floorplans and one model home are planned for the new Stone House community, with a grand opening anticipated in December 2026.

For more information on Mattamy's Tucson communities, visit www.mattamyhomes.com/tucson.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family‑owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited