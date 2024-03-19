Mattamy Homes introduces Bloom community in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

"As Raleigh continues to grow, more people are looking to purchase homes outside of the historically core market," says Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "By adding Bloom to Mattamy's existing line-up of thoughtful communities in Harnett County – just two miles from the Wake County line – we are providing further housing options and choice to prospective buyers who are seeking rural charm, in a convenient location."

Bloom will encompass a collection of 138 single-family homes on lot sizes averaging ¾ acre to one-acre or more, in ranch and two-story variations. Floorplans will range from 2,100 to 3,500 square feet, with three-car garage options available. Pricing is anticipated to start from the upper $300,000's, with sales expected to open later this year.

Situated between Raleigh (approximately 18 miles northeast) and Fort Liberty (approximately 28 miles southwest), Bloom will offer convenient access to main transportation corridors (NC-210 and US-401) as well as a variety of shops, entertainment, educational institutions, employment opportunities and more.

Designed to promote social interaction and wellbeing, Bloom will include amenities such as shared green spaces and social spaces, a community pond with a gathering area, and colorful gardens that will elevate the area's natural beauty.

"Once built, the entrance to Bloom will create a true sense of arrival with rows of North Carolina wildflowers blooming to the left and right, and sections of rustic fencing, draped with string lights," says Renee Carlson, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "To continue the floral theme, the street names of Bloom will also reflect several wildflower species that are native to Harnett County."

Bloom joins Mattamy's Providence Creek, Stonebarrow, Cardinal Landing and Riverfall communities in Harnett County with more developments on the horizon.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited