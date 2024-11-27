Mattamy Homes launches Forest community in Lake Worth, FL

"The future residents of Forest will enjoy easy access to some of the world's most beautiful beaches, offering an affordable entry to a paradise-like lifestyle," says Dan Grosswald, President for Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "And beyond the beaches, they'll have every convenience they need, including job opportunities, healthcare facilities and a vast selection of parks and entertainment."

The 79-acre community will encompass a blend of 94 single-family homes and 278 townhomes. Single-family homes will range from 2,102 to 2,846 square feet with three-to-five bedrooms, up to three bathrooms and two-car garages. Townhomes will range from 1,374 to 1,917 square feet and have two-to-three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and one- to two-car garages.

Forest will provide residents with sought after amenities, including three pools with cabanas, three tot-lot areas, 10 neighborhood parks, a fenced dog park with fitness stations and walking paths.

Just outside the community, residents will also find an array of conveniences, including shopping, dining, healthcare, educational institutions like the Florida Atlantic University and easy access to major highways including Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike.

Home prices start from the high $500s for single-family homes and from the mid $400s for townhomes, offering the opportunity for modern, accessible living in a prime Florida location.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited