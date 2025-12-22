Mattamy Homes Named one of South Florida's Best Places to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

Award-winning homebuilder's commitment to teamwork and employee well-being sets a standard for workplace excellence

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes has once again earned a spot among South Florida's Best Places to Work, recognized by the South Florida Business Journal in the medium-sized companies (50 to 99 employees) category. This marks the fourth year in a row that the company has received this honor, underscoring its commitment to a vibrant workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Mattamy Homes has been named as one of South Florida's Best Places to Work for the fourth year in a row. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"Our team's energy, heart and drive are what make this place special," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "Every day, our people show up, support each other, push boundaries and bring the kind of passion that turns a workplace into a championship team. We're proud to offer an environment that supports growth, collaboration and the pursuit of excellence every day."

In addition to offering a competitive compensation and benefits package, Mattamy Homes supports employees with professional development opportunities and perks such as additional paid time off during the holiday season. The company also organizes various team-building events throughout the year, reinforcing its commitment to collaboration and employee well-being.

The Best Places to Work awards are determined through an anonymous employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Companies are evaluated based on key factors such as team effectiveness, trust, manager performance, and overall employee engagement.

