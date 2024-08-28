Mattamy Homes Named one of the Best Places to Work in Central Florida for Fourth Consecutive Year

Mattamy Home Funding also chosen for the list, which recognizes organizations for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that the company has been recognized as one of Central Florida's Best Places to Work by the Orlando Business Journal for 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year the Journal has recognized Mattamy Homes for its workplace environment.

The Orlando Division of Mattamy Homes has been named a Best Place to Work in Central Florida for the 4th consecutive year. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Members of the Mattamy Orlando team volunteer at Harbor House (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

" Central Florida employers come in all sizes with a variety of company perks, but it's the special workplaces that not only provide employees the tools they need to succeed, but also give them a sense of pride and belonging," says the Journal.

employers come in all sizes with a variety of company perks, but it's the special workplaces that not only provide employees the tools they need to succeed, but also give them a sense of pride and belonging," says the Journal. Best Places to Work recognizes Central Florida's top employers that have excelled at attracting and retaining workers.

top employers that have excelled at attracting and retaining workers. To determine this list, workers at each of the organizations were surveyed by an independent third party, Quantum Workplace, on 30 scored items across six categories: communications and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics, individual needs, personal engagement and trust in leadership.

This year, the Journal recognized 81 businesses across various industries that range from 10 to 500-plus employees in Orange , Seminole , Osceola , Lake , Volusia and Brevard counties.

"Being recognized as a top employer for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering a positive, supportive and innovative workplace," says David Baselice, President of Mattamy's Orlando Division. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. We remain dedicated to creating an environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to our shared success."

Mattamy Home Funding (MHF) was also named as a Best Place to Work in Central Florida, in the small companies category. MHF is a full-service, licensed mortgage lender with headquarters in Orlando that offers expertise in every area of mortgage lending. It is affiliated with and majority-owned by Mattamy Homes US. "At Mattamy Home Funding, we believe that transparency is key to our success," says Estelle Norvell, President. "Employees who are updated and kept aware of what is going on feel valued and appreciated."

For more information, see the Orlando Business Journal's 2024 class of Best Places to Work award winners, including the Mattamy Homes and Mattamy Home Funding profiles.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited