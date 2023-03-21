Mattamy Homes Now Selling Two Communities in Chapel Crossings, a Master-Planned Community in Wesley Chapel, Florida

Timberdale and Asbury neighborhoods offer value for every lifestyle

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is now selling in two new neighborhoods inside of Chapel Crossings a master-planned community in Wesley Chapel in Pasco County, FL.

Mattamy's Timberdale and Asbury are adjacent neighborhoods that offer paired villas and single-family homes, respectively. Both communities offer floorplans designed to meet the needs of today's homebuyers. They will both offer Mattamy Homes' quality and style at different, attainable price points.

Both new communities showcase Mattamy's thoughtful design and modern aesthetics plus energy-saving features and smart home technology packages. Each home boasts Florida Green Building Certification, plus advantageous individual home HERS ratings which demonstrate the impressive energy and cost savings per home.

Mattamy Homes will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 25th from 11am–2pm. The public is invited to attend and tour three brand-new, professionally decorated model homes and quick move-in homes while enjoying complimentary food from popular area food trucks.

Timberdale: paired villa living

Timberdale is a new neighborhood in Chapel Crossings where Mattamy Homes offers a special collection of 3 different paired villa floorplans from 1,431–1,765 sq. ft. Each paired villa design boasts the advantage of low-maintenance living, with lawn care included, but is designed to be as spacious and airy as a single-family home.

The Largo, Oceana and Regatta floorplans offer 2 to 3 bedrooms plus a flex room or study. All are available in 3 distinctive exterior styles: Coastal, Craftsman and Modern.

Timberdale's base prices start from the low $300s. Grand opening pricing applies for a limited time, and professionally-designed quick move-in homes are available to move in this spring.

Two new decorated models showcase the award-winning Largo and Oceana floorplans.

Asbury: single-family homes

Asbury is a special collection of single-family homes and homesites built by Mattamy in the new Asbury neighborhood of Chapel Crossings. This collection features nine versatile single-family floorplans from 1,506–2,801 sq. ft., with 2–5 bedrooms. Each floorplan and home showcases Mattamy's signature quality and commitment to excellence with thoughtful features such as flex rooms, stop-and-drop areas, walk-in closets, covered lanais and walk-in kitchen pantries. (Features vary per plan.)

Asbury's nine floorplans will offer different Architect's Choice Options and a variety of exterior styles to choose from.

Asbury's base prices start in the low $400s. One single-family home model will open on March 25th.

Simple pleasures, modern conveniences

As a master-planned community, Chapel Crossings offers attractive streetscapes and amenities with a cohesive, relaxing Old Florida theme. The amenity center, Abbott Station, is coming soon and will include a clubhouse, multi-purpose room, fitness center and paw park. Residents of all ages will enjoy the beach-entry pool and "lazy river" swimming area.

"We're thrilled to add both Asbury and Timberdale at Chapel Crossings to Mattamy Homes' selection of offerings in the Tampa Bay area," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa and Southwest Florida Division. "Building within an exciting, amenity-rich new community like Chapel Crossings is the perfect way to present Mattamy Homes' quality and design to all stages of homebuyers, who will appreciate our robust variety of floorplans and styles to meet their needs."

Chapel Crossings is positioned in a desirable Wesley Chapel location, just a short drive from favorite destinations like The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Premium Outlets and popular golf courses. This thriving area offers access to natural beauty and outdoor recreation, as well as a wide array of dining, shopping, services and activities.

"Guests who attend our grand opening event on March 25th will experience Chapel Crossings' proximity to so much that's wonderful about the Wesley Chapel area," Meyn added. "Mattamy's Timberdale and Asbury homeowners will love the local hotspots and convenience to major interstates and roadways nearby."

The New Home Gallery and decorated model homes are open daily and located at 5873 Timberdale Ave., Wesley Chapel, FL, 33545 — just off S.R. 54 and Chapel Crossings Blvd.

