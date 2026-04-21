Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the third quarter ended February 28th, 2026 and posted LTM financial results for the third quarter on Intralinks.

Third Quarter 2026 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue decreased 18.9% to $1.29B from $1.59B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed decreased 11.2% to 1,810 from 2,039 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 5.4% to 1,784 homes from 1,692 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 33.3% to 3,758 units from 5,635 units in the prior year quarter

LTM February 28, 2026 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 11.2% to $6.4B from $5.75B in the prior year

Homes closed increased 12.6% to 8,627 from 7,665 in the prior year

Net sales orders decreased 8.1% to 6,750 homes from 7,344 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on April 28th, 2026, from 10:00 am ET to 11:00 am ET. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected].

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with an over 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited