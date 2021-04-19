Mattamy Homes Opens New Townhome Community in Wesley Chapel, FL

"Our Volanti community will feature thoughtfully designed townhome floorplans that are very popular in some of our nearby communities," says Kathleen Dec, Senior Marketing Manager for the Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "The floorplans and community amenities that will be featured in Volanti have been designed based on buyer feedback to ensure we meet the evolving needs of our homebuyers, today and in the future."

The virtual grand opening for Volanti will take place on Wednesday, April 21 at 5:00pm ET through Mattamy Homes USA's Facebook page. The first-come, first-served limited release of pre-construction townhomes for the community will begin the following day, by appointment only, available exclusively to those who attend the virtual grand opening. This limited release of pre-construction townhomes will be followed by an additional release.

Residents of Volanti will enjoy private community amenities including a pool with shaded cabana, grilling station and fire pit social area. Volanti is situated at a peaceful yet convenient location, just off Wesley Chapel Boulevard, south of Hay Road. The community is also located near a wealth of shopping, dining and lifestyle opportunities as well as minutes from I-75 for easy access into downtown Tampa.

Four models will be available for touring as of August 2021, with construction on the models breaking ground later this month.

For more information about Volanti and to register for updates, visit: https://mattamyhomes.com/florida/tampa/wesley-chapel/volanti



About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

