Mattamy Homes Opens Sales at Bratton Pointe in Rock Hill, SC

The new thoughtfully crafted home designs offer open-concept living in a community ideally situated with convenient access to Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, is excited to announce the opening of new townhomes and single-family homes for sale at Bratton Pointe in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Bratton Pointe features a thoughtfully curated collection of floorplans designed to accommodate a range of lifestyles, including multigenerational living, with flexible options that allow homeowners to personalize their space.

Mattamy Homes is excited to announce Bratton Pointe, a new townhome and single-family home community, is now open for sale in Rock Hill, South Carolina. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"Bratton Pointe reflects what today's homebuyers value most – thoughtful design, lasting quality and a location that keeps them connected." said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "Homeowners can embrace the distinctive charm of the Rock Hill, all while enjoying convenient access to the greater Charlotte area."

Bratton Pointe offers two distinct two-story townhome designs, the Grifton and Shelby, featuring three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with square footages ranging from 1,767 to 1,783. Each plan includes a two-car garage and open-concept living spaces, with thoughtfully designed kitchens, spacious primary suites and functional layouts ideal for everyday living and entertaining. Pricing for the townhomes starts in the mid-$300s.

The community also features eight distinct single-family home designs, with one- and two-story layouts ranging from three to six bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half bathrooms with square footages ranging from 1,621 to 3,160. Each plan includes a two-car garage and flexible living spaces, with options such as home offices, lofts and guest suites. Single-family homes start from mid-$400s.

Community amenities include pocket parks, a garden, fire pit, gazebo, paved walking trails and a dog park.

Bratton Pointe places homeowners close to everyday conveniences and outdoor recreation, including Rock Hill Galleria, River Park, Manchester Meadows, Waterford Golf Club, Cherry Park and the Catawba River. Located just off Dave Lyle Boulevard with quick access to I-77, the community is within five miles of Rock Hill Schools and about 30 minutes from Uptown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, offering convenience for both daily routines and travel.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited