Mattamy Homes Opens Sunstone Lakeside, the Newest Phase of Sunstone at Wellen Park

Homes include natural gas connection and appliances, as well as impact-resistant glass windows and sliding glass doors, plus a long list of designer features included with every home. Base prices start from the mid-$500,000s.

Notably, "to-be-built" and "quick start" homes are available. Buyers can visit Mattamy's Design Studio to select finishes and options to personalize their home. The modern Design Studio opened in June and is also located within Sunstone.

"Our master planned community already stands as a homeowner's dream," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa and Southwest Florida Division. "We are equally excited about welcoming more residents to start their new lifestyle with beautiful homes, robust amenities and a vibrant Wellen Park way of life."

The home designs and larger homesites at Sunstone Lakeside complement the homes available in the primary Sunstone section, which include low-maintenance attached villas, 40-foot and 50-foot homesites and an array of Quick Move-In Homes.

Homebuyers of Sunstone Lakeside will enjoy access to two community amenity centers, including Sunstone's existing Amenity Campus. The brand-new facilities include a resort-style pool with lap lanes, modern clubhouse, pickleball courts, fitness center, paw park, event lawn, tot lot, grilling station, lakefront veranda and recreation areas. In addition, a full-time lifestyle director plans year-round events, activities and classes and facilitates interest groups.

The second amenity center will provide approximately 48,000 square feet of additional amenities, including a clubhouse, sparkling beach entry pool with lap lanes, and outdoor gathering and recreation spaces.

A 12-foot-wide boardwalk, which also accommodates golf carts, makes it convenient to connect to the Sunstone amenity campus.

A separate gated entrance for Sunstone Lakeside is located on West Villages Parkway, just south of CoolToday Park, which is home to the Atlanta Braves spring training and year-round entertainment, music and events.

Residents will live only two miles from Downtown Wellen, the area's popular walkable destination, which boasts an 80-acre lake and a diverse mix of eateries, shopping, services and events. In addition, residents will have access to more than 30 miles of trails within Wellen Park. Florida's world-renowned beaches are also only 20 minutes away, and an abundance of golf, recreation and outdoor opportunities are nearby.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

