Mattamy Homes Raleigh Recognized for Achievement in Customer Experience

RALEIGH, NC, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is proud to announce that its Raleigh Division (previously Royal Oaks) has been recognized by Avid Ratings (the world's leading resource for homebuilding quality) with an Avid Benchmark Award for the Southeast Region. The Raleigh team scored among the top 25 percent of Avid's national database on the New Home Move-in Experience survey, taken from purchasing experience to the first 90 days of ownership.

The 16th annual Avid Awards recognized US homebuilders who scored the highest with customers on surveys of the home-buying experience. Award winners were chosen based on results received from some of the largest publicly traded builders, North America's largest private builders, and hundreds of small volume and custom builders from coast to coast. This year's program had 633 qualifying builders from all over North America and covered homebuyer data from January to December 2018.

"I want to thank and congratulate each and every member of our Raleigh Division on this achievement, which reflects a total team commitment to customer satisfaction," says Pete Skelly, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. "That they are a leader in Avid results and do so while undergoing tremendous growth, speaks volumes about the team's dedicated focus on our mission of providing the best homeowner experience."

"We are thrilled to honor the winners of the 16th Avid Awards, who have set the highest standards for home quality and customer service across North America," said Paul Cardis, founder and chief executive officer of Avid Ratings. "Our goal is to provide homeowners with the certainty that their builder will not only meet, but exceed, their homebuying expectations."

https://mattamyhomes.com/raleigh.aspx

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

