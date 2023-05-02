Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay for Fifth Year in a Row

RIVERVIEW, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For the fifth consecutive year, Mattamy Homes has been named as one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work in a competition managed by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Mattamy was recognized as the #4 top place to work in the extra-large company category. Mattamy was one of the smallest companies in this category to make the top 15 Best Places to Work list, and the highest-ranking homebuilder named as a Best Place to Work.

Mattamy Homes team members in Tampa gather for a team-building event. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy team members from the company's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division prepare donations gathered for Hurricane Ian victims in need. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Team members from Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division at the 2022 annual division meeting and celebration, which began the day at the Tampa History Museum and ended with a Yacht cruise. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The Best Places to Work competition aims to identify the top workplaces in Tampa Bay, based on employee feedback. Nominated organizations are evaluated by their employees through an anonymous survey that measures workplace factors impacting employee satisfaction and engagement. These include benefits, team effectiveness, feeling valued and recognized for their contributions, work engagement, alignment with goals, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, and trust in co-workers and senior leaders.

"At Mattamy, we strive to provide a work environment that is supportive, welcoming and engaging for our employees," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa and Southwest Florida Division. "Our team members make that happen, and foster a diverse, inclusive, values-driven culture that is so important to the great work we do together. This environment supports our commitment to excellence for our homeowners and communities. Building toward a better world with responsible, sustainable practices is also an important mission for our team."

Mattamy Homes' Tampa and Southwest Florida Division recently collected awards in Parade of Homes events held by 3 different builders' associations on Florida's West Coast from Tampa to Fort Myers. The Tampa Bay Builders Association, the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association and the Lee Building Industry Association awarded Mattamy with honors such as Superior Home Award, Best Floorplan, Best Overall, Best Kitchen and Best Master Suite.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

