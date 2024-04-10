Mattamy Homes secures land in Phoenix's best-selling master-planned community, Bella Vista Farms

30-acre Bella Vista Farms purchase positions Mattamy Homes to deliver thoughtfully designed homes in the #1 selling master-planned community in the Phoenix Metro area

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on a sizable land purchase in the growing community of San Tan Valley, AZ. The 30-acre property is part of the larger master-planned community of Bella Vista Farms, developed by long-standing developer El Dorado Holdings. Mattamy will add 118 single-family home sites to the sprawling masterplan. The deal closed on April 4, 2024.

"Our entire team is excited about being part of the choice that homebuyers have when looking to live in the highly coveted community of Bella Vista Farms," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "El Dorado Holdings has a proven track-record of delivering successful, highly appointed and well-designed master-planned communities throughout Arizona, and we are thrilled to offer the quality and thoughtful home and community design that Mattamy is known for to their development in the Southeast Valley."

Mattamy's addition to the Bella Vista Farms community will include predominately 55' x 120' lots with 45' wide plans, offering the option of both single- and two-story living. With six floorplans to choose from, plan highlights include guest suite or multi-generation suite options, open and airy floorplans, flex spaces and spacious covered back patios.

On top of the Mattamy neighborhood amenities including pocket parks as well as linear parks connecting to the additional neighborhoods within the master-planned community, Bella Vista Farms offers an impressive 11-acre community park. The extensive masterplan park features a resort swimming pool, shaded water playground, pool cabana, event lawn, basketball court, beach volleyball courts, multi-purpose sports field and more. An additional swimming pool and park are anticipated for the masterplan as well as a future school site.

"The Southeast Valley continues to be an appealing place for valley residents to call home, especially with the sustained emergence of great job opportunities, highly ranked schools, vast entertainment and recreation options," Barrineau added. "Our latest acquisition will appeal to those looking for spacious floorplans with outdoor amenities, shops, restaurants and access to major employment centers, all just a short distance away."

The property is located northeast of Gantzel Road and East Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley, within 30 minutes from South Chandler's tech corridor and 35-minutes from Mesa Gateway.

Land development on the community is underway and is anticipated to open for sale in the fall of 2025.

