Mattamy Homes Secures Land Purchase for New Community in Southwest Florida

Leading homebuilder expands presence in Naples to offer more choice in rapidly growing market

RIVERVIEW, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has announced that the company has closed on a land purchase in Collier County, Florida for its newest community – Summerlit. The 65-acre property was purchased for $10.1 million and is approved for 249 home sites. The acquisition, which closed on June 28th, marks another exciting milestone for Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division, as it expands its presence in the Naples, FL market.

The Merigold model will be offered at Mattamy's new community of Summerlit in Naples, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The Merigold model will be offered at Mattamy's new community of Summerlit in Naples, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The Sapphire model will be offered at Mattamy's new community of Summerlit in Naples, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"Our entire team is excited and looking forward to building beautiful homes and an amazing community at Summerlit for homebuyers looking for enhanced choice and a prime location in Naples," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "Summerlit will nicely complement our other communities in the area and offer a variety of home styles to fit the needs of homebuyers today and for years to come."

Located just 1.5 miles south of the intersection of Collier Boulevard and US41, Summerlit will feature 25 acres of open space, including six acres of preserved land. The community's 249 homes will range in size from 1,397 to 2,810 square feet and will offer single-family homes on 40' and 50' lots, as well as coach homes and condominiums.

Mattamy has a strong reputation for building not just homes, but communities, and Summerlit will be no exception. The gated community will feature a grand palm-lined entryway and a wide range of amenities, including a resort-style pool and clubhouses, pickleball courts, paw park, gazebo and fitness center. Outdoor enthusiasts will also have access to community trails that wind around the preserve, providing a serene escape and a chance to get in touch with nature.

Summerlit's proximity to downtown Naples, Naples Beach and Marco Island make it an ideal spot for those who want to be close to the action while also having a peaceful retreat to call home. The community is also conveniently located near schools and shopping, and is a short drive to I-75. Additionally, the nearby Rookery Reserve offers opportunities for kayaking, boat tours, and 16,000 acres of undisturbed mangrove estuaries and wildlife.

Summerlit is projected to open in the fall of 2025. For more information and updates, please visit www.mattamyhomes.com.

About Mattamy Homes Limited

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited