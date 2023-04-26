Mattamy Homes Wins Awards in Multiple 2023 Florida Parade of Homes Competitions

Five floorplans from Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida communities named winners in their pricing categories



TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce the company has collected awards in Parade of Homes events held by three different builders' associations on Florida's West Coast, from Tampa to Fort Myers.

The Parade of Homes honors were awarded to Mattamy Homes' Tampa & Southwest Florida divisions by the Tampa Bay Builders Association, the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association and the Lee Building Industry Association.

The Riviera II model from Mattamy's Renaissance at Wellen Park community in Venice, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Great room from Mattamy's Sebring at Volanti townhome floorplan, in Wesley Chapel, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Kitchen from Mattamy's Marianna at Citron Grove townhome floorplan, in Odessa, FL. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Five Mattamy Homes floorplans, representing three different home types (single-family, townhome and paired villa), were recognized from amongst industry peers in various categories.

Largo at Bonavie Cove

Superior Home Award ($400,000–$449,999 category)

Lee Building Industry Association Parade of Homes

The Largo at Bonavie Cove in Fort Myers, FL is a paired villa floorplan with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. Its 1,431 square feet include an integrated Great Room, dining area and chef-inspired kitchen with designer-coordinated style. The covered lanai encourages outdoor meals, gatherings or simply enjoying the Florida nature.

The Largo's owner's suite has an elegant tray ceiling, dual-sink owner's bath with large shower, and walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 enjoys extensive closet space and a full bath, and a flex room is optionally available as a study.

Riviera II at Renaissance at Wellen Park

Best Floorplan (category 6)

Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association Parade of Homes

The Riviera II at Renaissance at Wellen Park in Venice, FL is a single-family floorplan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2-car garage and 1,937 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed living space. A designer kitchen with walk-in pantry overlooks the dining area and Great Room, which in turn has an inviting view of the spacious covered lanai. A flex room or study off the foyer is versatile, working equally well as a den, craft room or home office.

The Riviera II owner's suite is a haven for relaxation, with natural light through designer windows accented by a tray ceiling. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath.

Topsail at Sunstone at Wellen Park

Best Overall (category 7)

Best Kitchen (category 7)

Best Master Suite (category 7)

Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association Parade of Homes

The Topsail at Sunstone at Wellen Park in Venice, FL is an end-unit attached villa floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. It offers 1,765 sq. ft. of bright, airy living space with 9' 4" ceilings centered around an elegant kitchen, dining area, Great Room and covered lanai. The award-winning kitchen has a spacious island, generous corner pantry and an optimized layout.

The Topsail's owner's suite won an award of its own, with spacious architecture and designer-coordinated style.

Marianna at Citron Grove

Silver Award ($450,000–$499,000 category)

Tampa Bay Builders Association Parade of Homes

The Marianna at Citron Grove in Odessa, FL is a 2-story townhome floorplan with 1,667 square feet of living space including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage with a 2-car extended driveway. The designer-inspired kitchen has a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, quartz countertops and 42" upper cabinets. The Great Room leads to the covered lanai via a multi-glass sliding door.

Upstairs, the Marianna has a loft for additional living space. The owner's suite has two walk-in closets, and beyond the stylish owner's bath, a third walk-in closet awaits. Bedrooms 2 and 3 also have sizable closets and share a full bath.

Sebring at Volanti

Grand Award ($550,000–$599,000 category)

Tampa Bay Builders Association Parade of Homes

The Sebring at Volanti in Wesley Chapel, FL is a 2-story townhome floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 half-bath, a 2-car garage and 2,320 sq. ft. of living area. The main floor is optimized for daily living or entertaining with a large, open-concept kitchen, dining area and Great Room. A multi-glass sliding door leads to the covered lanai and brings in abundant natural light.

Upstairs, a loft serves as a second living area. Bedrooms 2 and 3 each have walk-in closets and share a full bath. Nearby is a central laundry room, convenient to all bedrooms — including the owner's suite, which features 2 walk-in closets in addition to a private bath with linen closet.

"Being recognized by each of these prestigious industry associations is a true honor. Each of these awards is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our teams," said Bob Meyn, president of the homebuilder's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "This demonstrates our commitment to quality, styling and features that improve the lives of our customers — across every price range and home type."

