Mattel and RealTruck Collaborate on One-of-a-Kind "Matchbox" Jeep Wrangler, Scheduled to be Unveiled at the 2025 SEMA Show

Custom Build will be Revealed During a Live Broadcast Press Conference at RealTruck's Booth on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (PST)

Vehicle to be Auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson's 2026 Scottsdale Auction, with Proceeds Benefitting Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Foundation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck , a global aftermarket product and accessory brand and a digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts, today announced a new collaboration with Matchbox. The brands are joining forces to create a one-of-a-kind, heavily modified Jeep Wrangler, set to be unveiled at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. After SEMA, the 1:1 custom build will be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona with all proceeds benefiting Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Foundation.

Built by Doetsch Off-Road in Chandler, Arizona, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JLU) is outfitted with premium RealTruck accessories and a custom Matchbox and Husky Liners exterior. Features of the build include a RealTruck Superlift 4" lift kit, Husky Liners® Weatherbeater™ Floor Liners, Rugged Ridge HD Stubby Front Bumper, XOR Rear Bumper, Roof Rack, AmFib Snorkel System and many other accessories to transform this into the ultimate adventure build. A scaled-down toy replica of the build will also be available for sale through select retail partners starting April 2026.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Mattel and Matchbox on bringing this one-of-a-kind Jeep Wrangler to life and benefit a great cause with Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Foundation," said RealTruck Vice President of Marketing Activation, Lee Riser. "This build is a follow-up to one of our most successful collaborations, a Jeep Gladiator, and debuting this custom Jeep build at the 2025 SEMA Show is the perfect way to celebrate the build creativity that defines both our brands."

Rawlings will be on site with RealTruck and Matchbox to unveil the custom Wrangler at the 2025 SEMA Show. Once unveiled and displayed in the RealTruck booth at this year's SEMA Show, the custom Jeep Wrangler will be up for auction at Barrett-Jackson's 2026 Scottsdale Auction. Donated by RealTruck, and with Barrett-Jackson waiving all fees and commissions, 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit Rawlings' non-profit organization, Gas Monkey Foundation. Gas Monkey Foundation was established in 2014 by Rawlings to provide much needed funding for veterans, first responders, and families impacted by Alzheimer's.

The official truck unveil will take place during SEMA Live on Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 1:00-1:20 p.m. PST at RealTruck's Booth #50033 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 1,000 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com .

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com

About Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage

Richard Rawlings, owner and founder of Gas Monkey Garage, is the star of the international hit series "Fast N' Loud" & "Garage Rehab". Since the inception of Gas Monkey Garage in 2004, Richard Rawlings continues to be anything except ordinary. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels, setting numerous world records, and cementing Gas Monkey Garage as a household name, Richard does anything but blend in! Aside from his garage and television shows, Rawlings is a savvy businessman, turning Gas Monkey Garage into a full-fledged brand, owning multiple restaurants/venues, selling merchandise worldwide, and becoming a social media maverick boasting 20+ million followers. Learn more about Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey at GasMonkeyGarage.com .

About Gas Monkey Foundation

Established in 2014, Gas Monkey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a singular purpose: to harness the global reach of the Gas Monkey Garage brand to make an indelible difference in communities near and far. The Foundation provides direct support to nonprofits and programs that focus on those affected by Alzheimer's, as well as veterans and first responders. By leveraging both financial resources and the power of storytelling, the Foundation ensures that its efforts not only provide immediate impact but also inspires others to get involved.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach Florida; and Columbus, Ohio, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com , or call 480-421-6694.

