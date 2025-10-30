RealTruck Launches New Highly Improved Version of Best-Selling EVOe Electric Roll Truck Bed Cover

Introducing the ERC-3000 - Built for the Modern Pickup, Delivering Cutting-Edge Protection from the Elements for the European Marketplace

FREDERIKSSUND, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck , a global aftermarket product and accessory brand for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts, today announced the launch of an upgraded and improved Electric Roll Truck Bed Cover for pickups, specifically designed for the European marketplace. Formerly known as the MountainTop EVOe, the improved truck bed cover is proudly designed and manufactured in Denmark, and rooted in more than 40 years of experience developing state-of-the-art bed covers for pickups.

RealTruck Electric Roll Truck Bed Cover

Known for its world-class water resistance and functionality, the new and improved Electric Roll Truck Bed Cover offers upgraded features to increase durability and lower maintenance needs. Built to withstand the toughest of weather conditions keeping cargo safe from the elements, it delivers improved performance with smooth soft-close operation, unlimited locking positions, and built-in accessory rails, keeping your gear safe from whatever life throws at you.

"The ERC-3000 has been significantly improved to deliver top-class safety and durability under all weather conditions," said Jeppe Christiansen, Managing Director at RealTruck EMEA. "With features such as its premium style, effortless operation and world-class water resistance, the ERC-3000 is the ultimate electric cargo solution available on the market today."

Proudly made in Denmark, the new Electric Roll Cover comes with a three-year warranty. Read more and find a local distributor at https://realtruck.eu/pages/erc-3000-electric-roll-cover .

For more information, please visit RealTruck.eu and follow RealTruck on Instagram sm, Facebook sm, and LinkedIn sm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 5,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 1,000 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.eu .

Media Contact:

The Brand Amp

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808824/REALTRUCK__Electric_Roll_Truck_Bed_Cover.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323769/RealTruck_Logo.jpg