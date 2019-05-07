Mattel Appoints Jamie Cygielman To Lead American Girl®

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT) today announced the appointment of Jamie Cygielman, veteran marketing executive and former Chief Marketing Officer of Iconix Brand Group, as Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Girl. Ms. Cygielman will lead the award-winning American Girl brand across its global consumer base through toys, content and experiences and she will be responsible for brand and product strategy. Ms. Cygielman will report to Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Jamie is a brilliant marketer and an outstanding leader who has developed, managed and grown well-known, global consumer businesses in fashion, beauty, entertainment and toys," said Mr. Dickson. "Jamie has deep customer insight, a strong track record of driving effective business turnarounds, and deep expertise in experiential marketing, all of which make her uniquely suited to recapture the momentum and maximize the full potential of American Girl as we continue to transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

"American Girl is a beloved brand whose legacy of inspiring girls to develop a strong sense of character through creative play and imagination is more relevant than ever," said Ms. Cygielman. "I look forward to partnering with Richard and the entire team to unlock the full potential of this storied brand."

Ms. Cygielman brings 30 years of experience leading innovation, marketing and business development for iconic brands including Revlon®, The Radio City Rockettes®, Jones New York©, Thomas & Friends® and Barbie®. In her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer for Iconix Brand Group's portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, Jamie drove industry-leading marketing campaigns, while leading the digital transformation for the organization. Prior to that, Ms. Cygielman was the General Manager of Madame Alexander®, where she successfully led the turnaround effort to reclaim the doll brand's premium position, cultural relevance and profitability.

Before this, Ms. Cygielman held senior level marketing and business development positions at The Jones Group, Inc. as well as Madison Square Garden, Inc. and Radio City Music Hall®, where she developed long-term strategies and re-launched heritage brands to new audiences. Earlier in her career, as General Manager at HIT Entertainment, Ltd., Ms. Cygielman led Thomas & Friends™ to the status as the #1 pre-school brand, through content-led tentpole programs, retail expansion and experiential partnerships. Prior to this, Ms. Cygielman served as Global Vice President of Marketing for Barbie.

Ms. Cygielman received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

About American Girl

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT, www.mattel.com), a creations company that inspires the wonder of childhood. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl's spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby™, WellieWishers™, and American Girl's classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

