Mattel to Receive Corporate Changemaker Award from National Women's History Museum

Award recognizes Mattel for empowering generations and inspiring change, to be presented at Women Making History Awards Gala on March 20, 2025

WASHINGTON and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) announced today that Mattel, Inc., a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, will be honored with the inaugural Evelyn Y. Davis Corporate Changemaker Award, at NWHM's Women Making History Awards Gala on March 20, 2025. Accepting the award on the company's behalf will be Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and chief brand officer of Mattel.

Mattel is being honored with this first-ever corporate award, recognizing the societal impact of its brands like Barbie on generations of girls, and its purpose to empower all to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

"It is an incredible honor for Mattel to be recognized with the inaugural Evelyn Y. Davis Corporate Changemaker Award," said McKnight. "This award reflects Mattel's commitment to our purpose, the impact of initiatives like the Barbie Dream Gap Project, and how our brands like Barbie, Monster High and American Girl allow generations of children everywhere to see themselves in our products, content, and experiences."

"Mattel is a trailblazer in challenging stereotypes and advancing gender equity through the power of play and storytelling," added NWHM Board Chair Susan D. Whiting. "Mattel has shown an unwavering commitment to empowering girls to see themselves as limitless, capable and powerful."

Evelyn Y. Davis, the namesake of the Corporate Changemaker Award, and Ruth Handler, Mattel's co-founder, first corporate president and Barbie's creator, both shared a groundbreaking vision of challenging how women are perceived in society. Davis was an advocate for transparency, accountability and gender equity in the corporate world, while similarly Handler revolutionized the toy industry by creating toys that challenged traditional gender roles and empowered girls to dream big.

A nearly 25-year Mattel veteran, McKnight oversees all the company's toy categories and over 100 global brands including Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, UNO and more, driving brand and business strategy, marketing, consumer insights and product design. She spearheaded Barbie's transformation into the #1 Global Toy Property (2020, 2021) and #1 Global Doll Property (2020–2024). McKnight has led the charge in defining Barbie's global social mission, launching the Barbie Dream Gap Project in 2018, a multi-year initiative empowering over 25 million girls by leveling the playing field.

The Women Making History Awards Gala will celebrate extraordinary trailblazing women, such as those previously honored like Rita Moreno, Maya Angelou and Katherine Johnson–all of whom have also been celebrated by Barbie with dolls made in their likeness—who have made profound contributions and inspire the next generation of leaders, change agents, and history makers. By honoring companies like Mattel, NWHM hopes to encourage more brands to take meaningful action to advance gender equity and representation, creating a lasting impact for future generations.

About the Women Making History Awards and the National Women's History Museum

The Women Making History Awards, hosted by the National Women's History Museum, will take place on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. This prestigious event celebrates extraordinary, trailblazing women who have made profound contributions to our society and who serve as inspiration for the next generation of leaders, change agents, and history makers. Since its debut in 2012, the Women Making History Awards has honored distinguished figures across various fields, including literary giant Dr. Maya Angelou, acclaimed actresses Viola Davis and Rita Moreno, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta.

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum is an innovative virtual-first museum dedicated to uncovering, interpreting, and celebrating women's diverse contributions to society. A renowned leader in women's history education, the Museum brings to life the countless untold stories of women throughout history, and serves as a space for all to inspire, experience, collaborate, and amplify women's impact—past, present, and future. We strive to fundamentally change the way women and girls see their potential and power. Visit us at womenshistory.org.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About the Evelyn Y. Davis Women Making History Corporate Changemaker Award

The Evelyn Y. Davis Women Making History Corporate Changemaker Award honors companies that serve as catalysts for change through a demonstrated commitment to gender equity, representation, and inclusion. Evelyn Y. Davis was a tenacious leader in the corporate world, advocating for accountability and equality. This award honors her legacy by recognizing organizations like Mattel for leading the way in creating a more equitable future.

