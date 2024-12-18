National Women's History Museum Awarded $2.5 Million Grant for Forthcoming Exhibition, Faith and Freedom

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) has received a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative. The grant will support the Museum's forthcoming exhibition, Faith and Freedom: Women's Social Justice Activism Through the Lens of Spirituality and Religion.

The Faith and Freedom exhibition will provide a multi-faceted educational and inspirational experience that illuminates the intertwined, complex relationships between faith, 'feminisms,' and freedom. Through the exploration of individuals and events from throughout 300 years of history, the exhibition will highlight women from diverse religious backgrounds and their relationships to their faith through activism, from abolitionists and suffragists to reproductive health, education advocates, and more. The exhibition aims to educate, inspire, and empower all visitors to engage with and contribute to contemporary social justice efforts. Through a combination of historical evidence, personal narratives, and interactive elements, the exhibition will foster a deeper understanding of the complex interplay between religion and gender, encouraging visitors to find personal relevance and take meaningful action in their own lives.

"We're deeply honored to have received this grant from Lilly Endowment in support of our forthcoming exhibition, which will highlight the profound impact women of diverse faiths have had in shaping social justice movements throughout history," says Dr. Lori Ann Terjesen, NWHM's vice president of education. "This project will offer visitors an inspiring exploration of courage, conviction, and collaboration rooted in spirituality and community, encouraging all to reflect on the powerful interplay of faith and activism in building a more just world."

The National Women's History Museum is one of 33 organizations from across the United States receiving grants through the latest round of the Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative. Its aim is to support museums and other cultural organizations as they strengthen their capacity to provide fair, accurate and balanced portrayals of the role religion has played and continues to play in the United States and around the world.

"The United States is widely considered to be one of the most religiously diverse nations today," said Christopher L. Coble, Lilly Endowment's vice president for religion. "Many individuals and families trust museums and other cultural institutions and visit them to learn about their communities and the world. We are excited to support these organizations as they embark on projects to help visitors understand and appreciate the diverse religious beliefs, practices and perspectives of their neighbors and others in communities around the globe."

About the National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum (NWHM) is an innovative virtual-first museum dedicated to uncovering, interpreting, and celebrating women's diverse contributions to society. A renowned leader in women's history education, the Museum brings to life the countless untold stories of women throughout history, and serves as a space for all to inspire, experience, collaborate, and amplify women's impact—past, present, and future. We strive to fundamentally change the way women and girls see their potential and power.

The NWHM fills in major omissions of women in history books and K-12 education, providing scholarly content and educational programming for teachers, students, and parents. We reach more than five million visitors each year through our online content and education programming and, in March 2023, mounted our first physical exhibit at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown Washington, DC, We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC. The Museum is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. Although the Endowment maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana, it also funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. While the primary aim of its religion grantmaking focuses on strengthening the leadership and vitality of Christian congregations in the United States, the Endowment also seeks to foster public understanding about religion and lift up in fair, accurate and balanced ways the contributions that people of all faiths and diverse religious communities make to our greater civic well-being.

