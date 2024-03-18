MATTER 360 Repurposes More Than 6.5 Million Pounds of Medical Surplus in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER today announced, through the MATTER 360 initiative of repurposing medical equipment and supplies, that more than 6.5 million pounds of medical surplus was diverted from landfills in 2023, an increase from nearly 3.5 million pounds in 2022. MATTER has been involved in repurposing medical equipment and supplies since 2002, and since 2017 has repurposed nearly 14 million pounds.

MATTER repurposes medical equipment and supplies to aid people and reduce landfill non-hazardous medical waste, accomplishing this through distributions to international hospital and clinic partners, from resale efforts, and by recycling.

Established partnerships with hospitals and clinics provide MATTER the opportunity to repurpose medical supplies and equipment, which accounts for 88% of donations. As a result, medical equipment and supplies that are no longer useful in the United States, find a new life in other parts of the world.

Suzanne Savanick Hansen, Ph.D., Environmental Sustainability Manager for Allina Health, shared, "Environmental sustainability is central to Allina Health's mission, vision and values. That's why our partnership with MATTER has become such a valued resource for us. Not only is the MATTER team easy to work with, but their commitment to repurposing our excess and expired supplies and equipment helps us achieve our sustainability goals. Knowing that these items are helping others around the world instead of sitting in landfills is a win-win for everyone."

Of the remaining supplies and equipment received, MATTER remarkets approximately 5% via sales channels to support MATTER projects and operations. Unusable supplies and equipment, totaling 1%, is recycled annually, resulting in total waste of just 6%.

"Providing an easy, efficient and streamlined process for our partners to donate medical supplies and equipment remains central to our work, while ensuring these items serve a renewed purpose provides a win for our partners as well as those using the items in other places around the world," commented Joel Anderson, Executive VP of MATTER 360. "We remain immensely grateful for our hospital and clinic partners around the country and look forward to continuing this important effort together."

